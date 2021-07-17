In your county

Atlantic
COVID vaccine clinics: Stockton University is partnering with AtlantiCare to offer free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the university’s Galloway Township campus at 101 Vera King Farris Drive. The clinics will be held in room 103 of the West Quad building at Stockton from 2 to 5 p.m. July 20 and 27, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 23, and 30, and Sept. 1 and 2. The clinics are open to the public and no appointment is necessary. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Cape May
Jersey Shore Pops donates concert tickets to Cape-Atlantic C.A.T.S.: A local animal welfare organization will benefit from the sale of 50 tickets to the upcoming “Celebration” concert by the Jersey Shore Pops. The concert, starring Pops Music Director Linda Gentille, concertmistress Susan Elsayed, and vocalist Jacklyn Buckingham, will feature music from Broadway and the classics, as well as spiritual favorites. Showtime is 7 p.m. July 30 at the Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Ave. Tickets are $37 and may be purchased by contacting Cape-Atlantic C.A.T.S. or call Jersey Shore Pops at 800-838-3006 or visit JerseyShorePops.org.
Cumberland
CASA needs LGBTQ+ volunteers for youth in foster care: Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties (CASA of CGS) needs LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ-affirming volunteers to advocate for their safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ youth in the foster care system. Training is provided. To learn more, visit wespeakupforchildren.org, follow CASA of CGS on Facebook and Instagram or email julia@casaofcgs.org.
Southern Ocean
Library offers free virtual bird watcher series: New Jersey Audubon Society member Susan Puder, founder of the Southern Ocean Birding Group at Tuckerton Seaport, will host “Bird Watching Essentials,” a series of one-hour virtual programs. Registration for each free program is required at theoceancountylibrary.org/events. Registrants will receive links by email to join the Zoom presentations.
Hey, What’s That Bird? – 6:30 p.m. July 21. Gain expertise in identifying the various types that settle in, and migrate through, New Jersey.
Raptors of New Jersey – 6:30 p.m. July 28. Discover raptors from eagles to falcons, where they live, and the best places and times to see them.
Bird Photography – 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Elevate nature photography skills and gain understanding of the principles of flight for captivating images.
Birds of the Pine Barrens – 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11. See which songbirds, raptors and waterfowl dwell in the national reserve, and pinpoint the best birding hotspots in its 1.1 million acres.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.