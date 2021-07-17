In your county

Atlantic

COVID vaccine clinics: Stockton University is partnering with AtlantiCare to offer free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the university’s Galloway Township campus at 101 Vera King Farris Drive. The clinics will be held in room 103 of the West Quad building at Stockton from 2 to 5 p.m. July 20 and 27, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 23, and 30, and Sept. 1 and 2. The clinics are open to the public and no appointment is necessary. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Cape May

Jersey Shore Pops donates concert tickets to Cape-Atlantic C.A.T.S.: A local animal welfare organization will benefit from the sale of 50 tickets to the upcoming “Celebration” concert by the Jersey Shore Pops. The concert, starring Pops Music Director Linda Gentille, concertmistress Susan Elsayed, and vocalist Jacklyn Buckingham, will feature music from Broadway and the classics, as well as spiritual favorites. Showtime is 7 p.m. July 30 at the Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Ave. Tickets are $37 and may be purchased by contacting Cape-Atlantic C.A.T.S. or call Jersey Shore Pops at 800-838-3006 or visit JerseyShorePops.org.

Cumberland