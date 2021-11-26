In your county

Blood donors needed : Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Cape May Court House — 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6, American Legion Post 198, 100 Dias Creek Road; Green Creek — 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Green Creek Fire Company, 14 Bayshore Road; Marmora — 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29, Church of The Resurrection, 200 W. Tuckahoe Road; North Wildwood — 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15, North Wildwood Community Center, 900 Central Ave.; Ocean City — 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9, St. Frances Cabrini Church, 114 Atlantic Ave.; Ocean View — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 29, Seaville Fire Rescue, 36 Route 50.

Join the Woodbine holiday parade: Local residents and neighboring municipalities throughout the tri-county area are invited to participate in the annual holiday parade hosted by the Borough of Woodbine Recreation Department. The parade is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 10, with line up at 5 p.m. behind Woodbine Elementary School on Webster Avenue, then head west to Washington, north on Washington to Bryant, right onto Adams, then south on Adams to the Public Safety Building. Trophies will be awarded to the best decorated fire/rescue apparatus and marching units. Everyone will receive a participant plaque. Following the parade, Santa will join with the Woodbine mayor to light the Christmas tree on the bike path, where Santa will visit with children. For information and to register, call or text 609- 231-7963.