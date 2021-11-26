In your county

Atlantic
Atlantic Cape to host open house: Atlantic Cape Community College will host an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. The event is for high school students, incoming freshmen, transfer students or adult learners. Participants will learn about degree and career training programs and take a campus tour. RSVP online at atlantic.edu/openhouse. For questions or more information, contact Carol Fraone at 609-343-5009 or cfraone@atlantic.edu.
Holiday Sweet Sale: The Atlantic County Historical Society will sell home baked cookies, candy, fudge and brownies from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Historical Society Building at 907 Shore Road, Somers Point. Items are sold by the pre-packaged pound at $10 per pound. Tins are available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Atlantic County Historical Society. Masks are required. To order ahead, call 609-646-7355.
Grief support: H.O.P.E. — Helping Other People Evolve, Inc. — is a bereavement support group for widows and widowers. There are chapters in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties. Some chapters meet in person and others meet via Zoom, depending on COVID restrictions. The group meets weekly and is divided into four sessions of 10 weeks each. For more information or to join, call 856-234-2200.
Cape May
Blood donors needed: Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Cape May Court House — 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6, American Legion Post 198, 100 Dias Creek Road; Green Creek — 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Green Creek Fire Company, 14 Bayshore Road; Marmora — 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29, Church of The Resurrection, 200 W. Tuckahoe Road; North Wildwood — 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15, North Wildwood Community Center, 900 Central Ave.; Ocean City — 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9, St. Frances Cabrini Church, 114 Atlantic Ave.; Ocean View — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 29, Seaville Fire Rescue, 36 Route 50.
Join the Woodbine holiday parade: Local residents and neighboring municipalities throughout the tri-county area are invited to participate in the annual holiday parade hosted by the Borough of Woodbine Recreation Department. The parade is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 10, with line up at 5 p.m. behind Woodbine Elementary School on Webster Avenue, then head west to Washington, north on Washington to Bryant, right onto Adams, then south on Adams to the Public Safety Building. Trophies will be awarded to the best decorated fire/rescue apparatus and marching units. Everyone will receive a participant plaque. Following the parade, Santa will join with the Woodbine mayor to light the Christmas tree on the bike path, where Santa will visit with children. For information and to register, call or text 609- 231-7963.
Cumberland
Small Business Saturday: Shoppers are urged to patronize local shops and businesses the weekend after Thanksgiving as part of a nationwide initiative known as Small Business Saturday, said local officials. The Spot, at 618 E. Landis Ave., in the heart of downtown Vineland, has over 80 independent stores. The Spot is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, 856-839-2825 or visit spotattheave.com.
Southern Ocean
Red Cross blood drive: Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Lanoka Harbor — 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1, Lacey High School, 73 Haines St.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
