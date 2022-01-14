In your county

ACCC spring registration: Get three free credits and a free laptop at Atlantic Cape Community College when you register for classes this spring. Registration is open for the Spring 2022 semester. The only requirement for students to earn free credits is to register. Students who register for six or more credits can also receive a new laptop, which they are allowed to keep upon graduation with an associate’s degree or certificate. Additional details are available at atlantic.edu. Spring 2022 classes start on the revised date of Jan. 24 and run through May 14. A 13-week spring session for the Cape May County campus starts Jan. 24 and runs through April 30. Registration is available online and in-person at any of Atlantic Cape’s three campuses 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information or to register, visit atlantic.edu/register.