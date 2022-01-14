In your county

Atlantic
ACCC spring registration: Get three free credits and a free laptop at Atlantic Cape Community College when you register for classes this spring. Registration is open for the Spring 2022 semester. The only requirement for students to earn free credits is to register. Students who register for six or more credits can also receive a new laptop, which they are allowed to keep upon graduation with an associate’s degree or certificate. Additional details are available at atlantic.edu. Spring 2022 classes start on the revised date of Jan. 24 and run through May 14. A 13-week spring session for the Cape May County campus starts Jan. 24 and runs through April 30. Registration is available online and in-person at any of Atlantic Cape’s three campuses 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information or to register, visit atlantic.edu/register.
Free women’s health, cervical cancer screenings: Shore Physicians Group OB/GYN Midwifery Services will host a free Women’s Health Annual Exam and Cervical Cancer Screening event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28 for women who are uninsured or underinsured. The event is part of the NJ Cancer Education and Early Detection program and is open to women age 21 and over. Those interested should schedule an appointment by calling 609-653-3484. Exams will include a clinical breast exam, pelvic exam and a Pap test and will take place at Shore Physicians Group OB/GYN Midwifery Services located at 2605 Shore Road, Northfield.
Community Emergency Response Team training: AMVETS New Jersey Post 911 in Somers Point will host a training program with the Offices of Emergency Management in Somers Point and Northfield to train volunteers for the civilian emergency work force to assist public emergency services during major disasters. Training will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays in February and March. For more information and to register, call AMVETS at 609-526-4356, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Scholarship for Holy Spirit HS students: Submissions for the John J. Sykes Memorial Scholarship are open to all incoming Holy Spirit High School freshmen and existing students. This $5,000 needs-based tuition credit will help a student who exemplifies the Holy Spirit character; kind, compassionate, tries hard, community and athletic involvement, etc. Submissions due by May 6. Applications require an essay and two years of report cards. For more information, click link at holyspirithighschool.com.
Cape May
Stress reduction virtual Lunch & Learn webinar: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program will hold the Lunch & Learn Program: Mindfulness for Stress Reduction from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Jan. 27. The presentation is part of the virtual Lunch & Learn series offering viewers a chance to have lunch, while at work or at home, while learning about a variety of wellness topics. To register, visit go.rutgers.edu/hv3funux. You will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch & Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County’s YouTube channel. Visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
Southern Ocean
Quilters bus trip: Pieceful Shores Quilters Guild will host its yearly fabric shopping bus trip to Lancaster on April 28. The cost is $38 for guild members and $42 for nonmembers. Stops include Weavers Dry Goods, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilts. For more information, call Charlene Samanich at 609-296-7652.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta at Ocean County College: The Ocean County College Foundation will host Dr. Sanjay Gupta, chief medical correspondent for CNN, to the main stage Feb. 2 at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, main campus, College Drive, Toms River. Gupta will discuss “Chasing Life and Cheating Death” as part of the Foundation’s Blauvelt Speaker Series. The event begins 6:30 p.m. and will feature a 40-minute presentation and a 30-minute Q&A session. Tickets are $35-$25. Purchase online at grunincenter.org or call 732-255-0500. Access to the live stream is free and limited to one ticket per viewing device. Advance registration is required. Register online at grunincenter.org.
Photo exhibit at county library: The Ocean County Library will host "Ocean County," an exhibit of local scenes by photographer Debbie Gentile, during January at the Toms River branch's second floor gallery. Gentile's work has been seen at the Island Heights Artists Guild, Toms River Times Newspaper and Ocean County College. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, call 732-349-6200, ext. 5100, or visit theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
