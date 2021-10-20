In the service

Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Rodriguez, a Millville native, is serving as a sonar technician aboard the nuclear-powered submarine USS Pennsylvania. Rodriguez attended Millville Senior High School and graduated in 2017. He joined the Navy as a way to honor his parents. ‘What my parents have done a lot for me and my siblings our entire lives, I just wanted to pay that back to them,” said Rodriguez in a news release from the U.S. Navy. “I just wanted to pay them back, if not, pay it forward so I can help someone else.”