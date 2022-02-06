In the service

U.S. Coast Guard First Class Petty Officer Katrina Cooley completed training while serving at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, earning a master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and will be promoted to Coast Guard Lieutenant Junior Grade. She is the daughter of Katherine and the late Sterling Foxworth, and the granddaughter of Kenneth and Ruther Anderson, all members of St. James AME Church in Atlantic City. Cooley is a graduate of Atlantic City High School and joined the Coast Guard in 2001, serving as an aircraft maintenance technician. Cooley has two children and is a grandmother. She said she attributes her success to the support of her family, friends and mentors who have influenced her career over the years.