In the service

U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Jefferey O’Dowd, of Atlantic City, brazes metal aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the South China Sea. The ship is part of a strike group on a scheduled deployment of the U.S. 7th Fleet in the Indo-Pacific region. Her home port is NAS North Island, San Diego, California.
