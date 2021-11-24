In the service

U.S. Navy Lt. J.G. Bethany Hartney, of Surf City, stands watch on the bridge wing aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee in the South China Sea on Nov. 17. The destroyer took part in a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon. The USS Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in the Indo-Pacific region.
