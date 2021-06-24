In the service

Col. John Sandor, a 1994 Pinelands Regional High School graduate, completed a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College on June 11. The Army War College provides the Army’s senior professional military education. Sandor will be assigned to V Corps at Fort Knox, Kentucky, as the Future Plans Chief.
