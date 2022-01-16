Lt. Cmdr. Meghan Santaniello, of Somers Point, poses after her promotion to lieutenant commander aboard Naval Station Mayport in Florida. Santaniello graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 2004, achieved her doctorate in physical therapy in 2021 from the University of South Carolina and works as a physical therapist at Brooks Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville, Florida. As a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve, Santaniello is commissioned as an Information Warfare Officer. “My job in the Navy is to provide accurate information and intelligence to the Navy warfare community so the commanders can make informed decisions in the fleet,’” Santaniello said in a Navy release. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports joint and command military operations in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.
In the service
Related to this story
Most Popular
TRENTON — New Jersey will once again be under a public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, at least for the near future.
ATLANTIC CITY — Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein broke ground Wednesday on a $100 million indoor water park on the Boardwalk that is desi…
- 1:24
-
A 20-year-old Pleasantville man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old fellow city resident in J…
MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor Township woman will spend over two decades in state prison for her involvement in a motor vehicle crash that kill…
CORBIN CITY — It does not take much of a crowd to fill the meeting room for the City Council of Corbin City.
A Northfield man has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident early Saturday morning, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Sh…
ATLANTIC CITY — As he waited for his bus at the intersection of South Carolina and Atlantic avenues, Arnold Roberts III recently said he is gl…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police said Friday they arrested a township man in a string of vehicle burglaries in Mays Landing.
ATLANTIC CITY — As of Jan. 28, Matthew Doherty is set to leave his position as the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority’s executive director.
Videos released Thursday by the state show the chaotic final minutes before the fatal shooting by police of a runaway backhoe driver last mont…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.