In the service
IN THE SERVICE

In the service

Lt. Cmdr. Meghan Santaniello, of Somers Point, poses after her promotion to lieutenant commander aboard Naval Station Mayport in Florida. Santaniello graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 2004, achieved her doctorate in physical therapy in 2021 from the University of South Carolina and works as a physical therapist at Brooks Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville, Florida. As a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve, Santaniello is commissioned as an Information Warfare Officer. “My job in the Navy is to provide accurate information and intelligence to the Navy warfare community so the commanders can make informed decisions in the fleet,’” Santaniello said in a Navy release. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports joint and command military operations in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.

 U.S. Navy photo

Lt. Cmdr. Meghan Santaniello, of Somers Point, poses after her promotion to lieutenant commander aboard Naval Station Mayport in Florida. Santaniello graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 2004, achieved her doctorate in physical therapy in 2021 from the University of South Carolina and works as a physical therapist at Brooks Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville, Florida. As a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve, Santaniello is commissioned as an Information Warfare Officer. "My job in the Navy is to provide accurate information and intelligence to the Navy warfare community so the commanders can make informed decisions in the fleet,'" Santaniello said in a Navy release. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports joint and command military operations in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.

 U.S. Navy photo

