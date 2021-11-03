In the schools

The Millville High School Marching Band set a new school record for its performance in the Tournament of Bands Regional Championship on Oct. 24 at Kingsway Regional High School. The Marching Thunder Bolts scored a historic 91.24, breaking a 25-year school record and earning the title of Tournament of Bands Region 1 Group 4A Champions, as well as Best Visual and Best Color Guard awards. For this year’s band competition circuit, the Marching Bolts performed “Letters from a Prisoner of War” and Drum Majors Gabrielle Akiatan and Yazmine Bates led every performance dressed in military costume uniforms on loan from the Millville Army Airfield Museum. The Bolts finished the competition season on Oct. 31 at the NJMBDA state championship at The College of New Jersey, placing 10th overall. They perform next at the school’s varsity football playoff game on Friday at Wheaton Field, and will also attend the 150th Thanksgiving Day Classic against Vineland High School.
