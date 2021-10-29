 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In the schools
0 comments
IN THE SCHOOLS

In the schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Three Barnegat Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets were awarded scholarships totaling $5,000 by Microsoft Inc. in collaboration with the Wounded Warriors Family Support organization. Cadets wrote essays about their goals and sent personal history videos as part of their entries. Barnegat HS seniors Valencia Gosser, Logan Wheeler and Christian Babbage were among 27 student cadets from across the country to receive scholarships. Gosser was awarded the highest scholarship amount of $4,000. Recipients and their families were invited to an award presentation at the high school on Oct. 19.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will the cruise industry be able to recover?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News