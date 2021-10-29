In the schools

Three Barnegat Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets were awarded scholarships totaling $5,000 by Microsoft Inc. in collaboration with the Wounded Warriors Family Support organization. Cadets wrote essays about their goals and sent personal history videos as part of their entries. Barnegat HS seniors Valencia Gosser, Logan Wheeler and Christian Babbage were among 27 student cadets from across the country to receive scholarships. Gosser was awarded the highest scholarship amount of $4,000. Recipients and their families were invited to an award presentation at the high school on Oct. 19.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.