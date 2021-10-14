In the schools

Middle Township High School’s Navy National Defense Cadet Corps program welcomed a new class of cadets in September and two of the newcomers have older siblings in the program, school officials have announced. The NNDCC program began at MTHS in 2018. Charlotte Grayson and Devon DeVico were among the first students to join, working their way through the ranks and earning their current titles of Cadet Lieutenant Charlotte Grayson and Cadet Petty Officer Third Class Devon DeVico. Their siblings, Katie Grayson and Tommy DeVico, have joined them in the program. Devon and Tommy DeVico both plan to continue their military training after high school. Devon plans to enlist in the Marines after graduation, while Tommy wants to attend the police academy with an ultimate dream of joining the FBI. Charlotte and Katie Grayson have not yet decided whether they will enlist after high school, but both are considering the Coast Guard and the Army. From left are Tommy and Devon DeVico, and Charlotte and Katie Grayson.Contact: 609-272-7295