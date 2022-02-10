 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In the schools
In the schools

About 50 past and present sponsors joined community members and Barnegat Township School District officials at the annual Barnegat High School Scholarship Breakfast held Jan. 25. “Our community is so special in that they come together to provide our students with the financial support to help them continue their education,” said BTDS Superintendent Dr. Brian Latwis. “In today’s age, pursuing a degree or trade school can be a financial burden on many families. It means so much to us that so many members of our collective Barnegat family help our students follow their dreams and to someday reach their goals.” Last year, BTSD gave out 86 scholarships totaling approximately $140,000 to seniors looking to pursue college and other post-high school educational programs. This year, school officials hope to hit or surpass last year’s numbers. BTSD seniors will be awarded the 2021-22 scholarships during Scholarship Night held on May 19.

