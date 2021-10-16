In the schools

Cape May County Technical High School Natural Science students received 10 diamondback terrapin hatchlings from the Wetlands Institute as part of its partnership with the Terrapin Conservation Project head start program. According to Hanna Toft, Natural Science Technology teacher, the partnership provides a hands on experience for students, who will measure the specimens throughout the school year to determine their growth rate. The goal is to have these terrapins grow to be the size of a 3-4 year old terrapin by the end of the school year, thus giving them a better chance of survival when the students release them into the marsh this spring. From left are sophomores Sarah Schuck, of Middle Township, measuring a terrapin; Ajanae Greer, of Woodbine, recording data; and Ajalon Greer, of Woodbine, holding a terrapin.