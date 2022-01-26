Southern Regional Middle School was named the winner of this year’s $1,000 Youth Sports Grant from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Manahawkin. On Jan. 12, store associates Ethan Case and Madeline Hubert, both former SRMS students themselves, and store manager Susan Gagne met with Principal Elisabeth Brahn, Athletic Director Robert Schoka and athletes from each of the winter sports teams to announce Southern’s selection. From left, standing, are store manager Gagne, Noah Perna, Heather Henderson, Adyson Griffen, Jordyn Aeling, Rylee Biester, Lauren Ambar, store associates Case and Hubert; and kneeling are Cullen Hood, Attila Vigilante, Cash McVey and Colton Oravets.
In the schools
