In the schools

Southern Regional High School students, faculty and staff collected non-perishable food items during the month of December to present 105,733 items to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Over the past 21 years, the school district has donated more than 600,000 items to help those in need during the winter holidays, posted school officials, adding the high school makes the single largest contribution to the shelter each year. Last year, the district’s middle school joined the tradition with student volunteers assembling Care Kits consisting of one bag of personal hygiene items and a second bag of food and drinks. With the help of donations from local businesses, families, alumni and teachers, students provided 353 Care Kits for the Rescue Mission.
