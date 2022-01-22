 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In the schools
IN THE SCHOOLS

In the schools

A group of Gifted and Talented students from Brigantine Middle School recently presented their ideas to the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners to make the intersection around the Brigantine Lighthouse safer. The group’s teacher, Laura Mittelman, said her students were aware of several vehicle accidents at the intersection, which is situated on a county road. The students presented three suggestions to the Board of Commissioners at their Jan. 18 meeting in Northfield: improve signage, move the lighthouse to a new location and create a standard intersection, or make it a true rotary rather than an intersection. The county planning department is working on improving the intersection and will consider the students’ suggestions, said Commissioner Richard Dase, who represents Brigantine and is a 7th grade teacher.

