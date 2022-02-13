In the schools

National Junior Honor Society and Leaders in Training students at the Russell O. Brackman Middle School in Barnegat Township made Valentine’s Day cards that will be delivered to senior adults living in the area. Home Instead, which provides in-home senior care, put out the call for cards for their clients. Home Instead aides will collect the cards and distribute them on Valentine’s Day. The students, with their advisers Brooke Grasso and Courtney Polhemus of NJHS, and Mary Mitchell of LIT, created cards filled with personal messages and designs. “We are working on shaping caring and empathetic community members and this a great way to make a difference. We know this simple gesture will bring so much joy to the recipients and the kids were excited to help,” said Jared Burke, Brackman Middle School principal. “It’s the little things that matter, like giving our time to make these cards.”