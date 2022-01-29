In the schools

Atlantic Christian School’s Student Council organized a K-12th grade hat drive in December to benefit the Maryland-based Ellie’s Hats, an organization that distributes hats to children undergoing cancer treatment. The Student Council collected 306 hats, which were presented on Jan. 6 to Ellie’s Hats Ambassador Shanice Beltran, who is also an ACS parent and works in the ACS Early Education Center. From left, back row, are: Quinn Schrag, Mackenzie Flynn, Vera Huff, Ryleigh Martin, Daniella Ajayi, Allison Schlundt and Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen; first row: Student Council Advisor Dave Genter, Mia Liggins, Evangelina Kim, Amber Ramos, Isabell Alford, Rebecca DiMaio, Haven Sanchez, Noelle Thompson and Angela Eggie; kneeling by the boxes are Shanice Beltran and her daughter Emma Beltran.
