July 14 to July 24 are the warmest days of the year, on average, at Atlantic City International.
However, high temperatures for both Wednesday and Thursday will be below average as onshore winds blow ashore.
Temperatures Wednesday morning will range from the mid-60s in Hammonton and inland spots to the low 70s in Harvey Cedars and the shore. That’s about average, and with dew points still in the drier upper 50s to low 60s, it will be another good morning to leave the windows open.
You may even be able to leave the windows open all day. A northeast wind will turn southeast during the day. That will put a cap on high temperatures for many spots and lead us to comfortably weather.
Under plentiful sunshine, highs will reach the low 80s for many mainland spots, with upper 70s at the shore. Far inland locations will be a little warmer. Whether it’s cutting the lawn, hitting the beach or going for a run, conditions will be great.
We’ll turn partly cloudy Wednesday night. Temperatures will fall through the 70s during the evening, settling in the upper 60s to around 70 Thursday morning. No rain is expected, with high pressure in store.
That high pressure will reside in New Brunswick, Canada, on Thursday. We’ll be just within its grasp, which will lead to another dry day with a mix of sun and clouds.
However, the dew points will creep back up through the 60s.
We’ve seen much, much more humid weather. However, it will not be as dry as it was the past two days. High temperatures will be similar to Tuesday’s, in the upper 70s to low 80s — another good day to be outside.
A cold front will move closer Thursday night and squeeze more moisture into the area. You’ll need the fans or air conditioner on at night. Lows will be 70 to 75.
Friday will be a mostly dry day, but thunderstorms get introduced into the forecast.
More than likely, we will be talking scattered afternoon storms. However, the timing of the front will be key to this.
Don’t rule out a morning shower, either. Still, at least 70% of your day will be dry. Highs will be in the 80s, coolest along the beaches and hottest well inland, near Deerfield, for example.
Then, it’s a return to hot and humid for the weekend.
That cold front stalls near us and lifts back north, into New England, as a warm front. Southwest winds will mean dew points at or just about 70 — sticky.
Saturday will have morning sunshine mixed with afternoon clouds. Isolated storms will flare up for the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will remain in the 80s but feel like the mid-90s.
Sunday will be a sizzler. Without any storms and cloud cover to block the sun, we’ll get into the mid-90s for mainland highs. Take it slow and stay cool as much as possible. The heat index will be 100 to 105 degrees. The shore will get relief, in the upper 80s.
