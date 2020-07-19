Our knowledge of COVID-19 grows every day with nonstop discovery.
In the past six months of cases and scientific data, our initial understandings of this pandemic has not only grown but changed in some instances.
For example, initially everything known about coronaviruses before this virus told us that people were not likely to spread it when asymptomatic. Not the fact with this coronavirus as science has now shown. As a result, in tandem, public health protective measures are updated to follow what the science is telling us.
So while COVID-19 is common knowledge, it’s important to stay up-to-date on the facts and help stop the misinformation and rumors.
COVID-19 is highly contagious and spreads mostly from person-to-person via respiratory droplets (aerosolized).
• An infected person can shed virus into the air by breathing, talking, laughing, singing, sneezing or coughing — the virus can linger up to 3 hours and travel as far as 13 feet in the air. This knowledge has led to the physical distancing recommendations of at least 6 feet, wearing face masks to prevent the wearer of the mask from unknowingly spreading it to others, and avoiding events and gatherings indoors, whenever possible.
• Respiratory droplets containing COVID-19 can also land on surfaces such as keyboards, doorknobs, and countertops, for instance, and survive for up to three days depending on the material and climate. If you pick up virus from these items and then touch your body’s entry points (eyes, nose or mouth), you can become infected.
Who is vulnerable? Anyone can become infected with COVID-19 — newborns, children, teens, adults and older adults. Those who are younger and without underlying medical conditions are less vulnerable to severe complications and death, but they are not immune. A recent study estimated that 32% of 18-to-25-year-olds may be at risk for getting severe illness if infected with COVID-19.
Asymptomatic vs presymptomatic: One reason COVID-19 has spread so rapidly is that science now shows that people infected can show no symptoms — and yet are still contagious. An asymptomatic carrier doesn't look or feel sick but can still transmit the virus without realizing.
And if an infected individual later becomes symptomatic, their initial phase of infection is reclassified "presymptomatic" — they just hadn’t developed any symptoms yet.
Testing entails? Criteria is based on symptoms, medical conditions, exposure to someone who has tested positive, if you live or work at a treatment facility or are a caregiver. Testing involves inserting a 6-inch long swab (like a long Q-tip) into the cavity between the nose and mouth (nasopharyngeal swab) for 15 seconds and rotating it several times. The swabbing is then repeated on the other side of the nose to make sure enough material is collected. The swab is then inserted into a container and sent to a lab for testing.
Timing to show symptoms? It is estimated that up to 50% of those infected demonstrate no symptoms (asymptomatic carriers). Those who do develop symptoms, do so generally within 2-14 days (five days average). Symptoms can range from mild to severe and include: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, confusion, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting.
Long-term effects? When COVID-19 first hit, it was mainly thought of as a respiratory disease, but now we know the virus also goes after the digestive track, heart and even the brain. As patients recover, many are reporting symptoms lingering. We are only beginning to learn about the long-term health effects. Doctors are warning people even with mild cases to be on the lookout for signs they have not fully recovered.
Potential harms include permanent lung damage, kidney complications leading to long-term dialysis, brain manifestations (strokes, seizures, loss of smell/taste), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety.
Treatments? Patients with mild symptoms (absence of pneumonia, low oxygen levels) are often able to manage their illness at home. The decision is made on a case-by-case basis depending on their clinical presentation, ability to self-isolate at home, and risk factors for severe illness.
Severe to critical cases require hospitalization and management of symptoms: difficulty breathing, blood clots, kidney failure and more. While there are several promising therapies on the horizon showing glimmers of hope, none are 100%. The best treatment remains prevention.
Steps to take
Preventative steps to help from contracting or spreading:
• Maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others
• Wear a facemask — more studies are showing the profound effectiveness of face coverings
• Staying away from and avoid large gatherings where social distancing is compromised
• Hold meetings, events or gatherings outdoors, in small groups
• Handwashing, often
• Wiping down surfaces
• Getting tested if exposed to someone with COVID or experiencing symptoms
• Self-quarantining, if infected
Stay aware and be vigilant!
