How to control your salt intake: Dr. Nina

Here are terms to look out for when choosing what to eat:

• No-Salt-Added/Unsalted: No salt added during processing but these products may not be salt or sodium-free unless stated

• Sodium-Free: Less than 5 milligrams per serving

• Very Low Sodium: 35 milligrams or less per serving

• Low Sodium: 140 milligrams of sodium or less per serving

• Reduced (or Less) Sodium: 25% less sodium per serving than regular product

• Light in Sodium: Normal sodium level reduced by at least 50% per serving than regular product

The last two claims can be tricky because they’re often applied to food that is already high in sodium (i.e., a tablespoon of regular soy sauce has over 800 milligrams of sodium and a “reduced sodium” soy can still have about 600 milligrams of sodium.

Since most diets are too high in sodium, it’s important to pay attention to how much salt and food additives made with sodium are in the foods and drinks you consume.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.