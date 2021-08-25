How the Expressway Connector rewrote Atlantic City

Due to a lack of funds and environmental concerns about construction near adjacent wetlands, the connector project remained dormant until 1996, when Steve Wynn and the Mirage Group purchased the formerly city-owned H-Tract, the site of the former city landfill off Huron Avenue, and wanted to build three or four casinos there.

“I think that it changed the city and divided it in a way,” said James Karmel, professor of history at Harford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland, and author of “Gambling on The American Dream: Atlantic City and the Casino Era.” “Back then, Atlantic City was thriving and people were looking to come in. This project showed that. With what is going on today, this project probably would not get off the ground.”

The project was not without its opponents, chief among them then-casino mogul Donald Trump.

“It split the city and caused the breakup of the Casino Association of New Jersey. There was a group that sided with Trump and was a group that sided with Wynn,” Karmel said. “There were a lot of people who fought the project outside of the casino industry. There were some residents who fought the project and held out and got more than double the value of their property.”