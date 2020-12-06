House fire in Wildwood determined to be accidental

WILDWOOD—A fire that broke out at a one-story home in the city Sunday morning was determined to be accidental, officials said.
Just before 7:30 a.m., first responders were called to a home on the 300 block of Burk Avenue for a interior fire in a single family home. North Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, Rio Grande and Stone Harbor fire departments were also called to the scene.
The fire was placed under control in about 20 minutes. The occupants were able to safely evacuate the home. No injuries were reported.
After an initial investigation, the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office ruled the fire an accident with an estimated $30,000 in damage.
