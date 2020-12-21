Hopes, expectations abound for Atlantic City EnVision Center

ATLANTIC CITY — There was a celebratory feeling in the air Monday, as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson joined state and local officials and residents to open HUD’s EnVision Center.
The center, partnering with the RX5 Cyber Center on Atlantic Avenue and expanding to new space soon in the former Atlantic Club parking garage, will focus on job training and creation for Atlantic City residents, said James Whitehead, RX5 director.
“We will be kicking the program into high gear in January,” Whitehead said. “Everything is very embryonic right now. We had to go through such a process of vetting to get the designation.”
He said being designated an EnVision Center creates the opportunity for partnership with 17 federal agencies such as the IRS and Social Security Administration for workforce training.
To date the program has been privately funded, Whitehead said.
“We will be getting grants from HUD, Health and Human Services as well as the state to support this effort,” he said. He also expects to receive federal CARES Act funding.
Atlantic City residents interested in training to be contact tracers and call center workers can contact Whitehead at james.whitehead@us-hart.org. Jobs will start at $15 to $20 per hour with benefits, he said.
The EnVision Center will also provide help for city residents with educational goals such as GED training, accessing quality health care and character development, said Lynn Patton, regional HUD Administrator.
“We have already added 15 jobs in the call center,” said Whitehead, who ran for the Democratic nomination for Atlantic City mayor this year and is also co-founder and president of U.S. HART, described on its Facebook page as a public-private partnership to deliver food, water, medical solutions, temporary housing and telecommunications services to communities in need of humanitarian aid.
“Each has been certified in contact tracing with Johns Hopkins University. Between now and Black History Month, we will add 50 to 100 contact tracing jobs.”
The center will go a long way to fulfilling goals identified by Gov. Phil Murphy’s special counsel Jim Johnson in his 2018 report, said Kimberly K. Holmes, the assistant commissioner of New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs and chief of staff to Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver.
“That includes sustainable and fairer prosperity, higher earning potential, addressing chronic societal challenges and building up people — particularly the youth,” Holmes said.
The Atlantic City center is the nation’s 90th, said Carson, who started the program when he became HUD secretary in 2017. There is one other in New Jersey, in Warren County.
Carson said he was inspired by a Biblical proverb to start EnVision Centers.
“Without a vision the people will perish,” Carson quoted from the proverb. “There were a whole lot of people perishing without a vision.”
The idea of the centers is to help people become self-sufficient, Carson said.
“It’s personal for me. As a youngster sometimes I didn’t think my life would be that great,” he said of growing up in inner city poverty. “I remember sitting on my front stairs looking through the building on the other side of the street — its windows were all missing — and thinking I probably wouldn’t live to be 20 or 25.”
He saw early death all around him, he said.
But his mother had a vision, believing that education was the key to success, he said. And reading about the lives of successful people saved him, he said.
“I began to realize that the person who has the most to do with what you do, is you,” Carson said.
Whitehead ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for Atlantic City mayor against Mayor Marty Small. It was his second time running for the nomination.
In his campaign, Whitehead said he would work to shift the city’s economic reliance from casino gaming and tourism to cybersecurity, education and technology jobs through private partnerships.
Whitehead also organized the Opportunity Zone Black Capitalism Fund Summit at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in February.
Atlantic City is one of 75 municipalities with designated Opportunity Zones in New Jersey under the federal government’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The program was designed to drive long-term capital investments into low-income urban and rural communities through tax incentives.
Atlantic City has four eligible Opportunity Zones — Chelsea, Ducktown/Boardwalk, Uptown and Downtown/Boardwalk, and South Inlet — based on the poverty rate and median family income of those areas.
