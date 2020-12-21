Hopes, expectations abound for Atlantic City EnVision Center

Carson said he was inspired by a Biblical proverb to start EnVision Centers.

“Without a vision the people will perish,” Carson quoted from the proverb. “There were a whole lot of people perishing without a vision.”

The idea of the centers is to help people become self-sufficient, Carson said.

“It’s personal for me. As a youngster sometimes I didn’t think my life would be that great,” he said of growing up in inner city poverty. “I remember sitting on my front stairs looking through the building on the other side of the street — its windows were all missing — and thinking I probably wouldn’t live to be 20 or 25.”

He saw early death all around him, he said.

But his mother had a vision, believing that education was the key to success, he said. And reading about the lives of successful people saved him, he said.

“I began to realize that the person who has the most to do with what you do, is you,” Carson said.

