Hometown: In your town

Atlantic City
Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Avalon
Barnegat Township
Bridgeton
...on hold...Woodruff Museum tours: A guide is available to discuss the Native American relics displayed in the Woodruff Museum of Indian Artifacts from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. There are more than 30,000 pieces laid out in display cases, all from the Lenni Lenape of South Jersey. The program is free. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary announced in a new release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
...on hold...Seashore Purls: Residents of all ages are invited to meet with others for knitting, crocheting and socializing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-266-1751.
Buena Borough
Buena Vista Township
....on hold....Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. The group covers the history of Buena Vista Township and Buena Borough. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Cape May
Cape May Court House
Commercial Township
Egg Harbor City
..on hold...Needlecraft group: The ‘Love at First Stitch' group meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. The program is open to teens and adults. For information, call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
...on hold....One-on-One program: Adults can get computer help to navigate the internet, learn to use email and other tasks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. To schedule an appointment, call call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
...on hold....Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Egg Harbor Township
Remembering Jamie fundraiser dinner: The Remembering Jamie Memorial Scholarship Fund will hold its annual Italian dinner fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. May 22 at the Elks Lodge, 1815 Mays Landing-Somers Point Road. There will be inside/outside dining and also takeout available. Tickets are $15 adults, $5 children, and may be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 609-3692965. Proceeds support college scholarships for deserving students. T
Farmers market: The Fire Company Auxiliary will host the Scullville Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, May 30 through June 27, at the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company, 1708 Somers Point Mays Landing Road. There will be fresh produce, local products and artisanal items for purchase. For a list of vendors and more information, visit @ScullvilleAuxiliary on Facebook.
Youth soccer camp for girls: A four-day soccer camp for girls ages 8-14 who want to learn the fundamentals of soccer will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 21-24 at the Egg Harbor Township High School athletic fields. The camp is run by Coach Christian Wiech and the assistant coaches of the Egg Harbor Township High School girls’ soccer program. High School senior members of the EHTHS girls soccer team will serve as junior coaches under the coaching staff and act as role models of sportsmanship and teamwork for participants. Camp will be organized into daily skill focuses with a snack break followed by small-sided games. Awards to be given out upon completion of camp. The cost is $125 per participant with a $10 discount price if you sign up before May 31. Each additional participating family member is $75. The fee includes a Soccer Spirit Gear T-shirt. For information, visit oncoursesystems.com/school/webpage/11191365/1140573 or email wiechc@eht.k12.nj.us.
Democratic Club meeting: The EHT Democratic Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Tuesdays via Zoom, and at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Drive once COVID-19 gathering restrictions are lifted. To join the mailing list, email ehtdems@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/EHT.Dems/.
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Gardening spaces are available in the community garden. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
...on hold...Aspie Empowerment Group: Teens with Asperger's syndrome are welcome to meet with others for a social group 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Ave. Snacks will be provided. For information, call 609-927-8664.
Estell Manor
...on hold....Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Folsom
....on hold...Volunteers needed: Anyone interested in joining the environmental commission should call Borough Hall at 609-561-3178 or email gconway@folsomborough.com
....on hold....Clerk's office offers evening hours: The Borough Clerk's office is open until 7 p.m. on Mondays. For information, call 609-561-3178.
....on hold....Smoke detectors available: The Collings Lakes Fire Department has smoke detectors available for anyone in need. For more information, call the station at 609-561-9614.
Galloway Township
....on hold....Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559.
....on hold....Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Hammonton
Medication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.
Linwood
....on hold....Friends of the Arboretum meet: The public is invited to meetings held 6 p.m. second Thursdays at the arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave. For information, call 609-338-9305.
....on hold.....Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Pizzatega, New Road, Linwood. The group welcomes past and prospective members in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-287-2795 or visit NJKiwanis.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Longport
Memorial Day ceremony: Municipal officials and American Legion Post 469 invite the community to a traditional parade and ceremony May 31. The parade will form 10:45 a.m. along the playground at 33rd and Atlantic avenues. Units will step off 11 a.m. to the main parade route along Ventnor Avenue, from 35th Avenue to Thomas B. Reed park near the Longport Bridge, concluding with a ceremony.
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Kate Subranni will be featured through February. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Town Hall drop box: Mayor Frank Sippel would like residents to know Town Hall doors are closed to the public for health concerns but a drop box has been set up for any communication with municipal government. For more information, visit townshipoflower.org.
Safe exchange zone established: The Lower Township Police Department has established a safe exchange zone in the front police parking lot of the Public Safety Building in the Airport Complex at 1389 Langley Road in the Erma section. There are two parking spots, located in front of the visitor lot. The parking spots have posted signs and are painted yellow. The marked area is video recorded by security cameras. The zone has been set up as a courtesy to and for the protection of residents involved in online transactions, such as a Craig’s List. For more information, visit lowertownshippolice.com.
Margate
Mahjongg lessons: Beth El Synagogue will offer mahjongg lessons for four Thursdays beginning June 10 at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 for the entire four weeks. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-823-2725.
New teenage baseball league: The Margate Baseball League is starting a teenage division and is seeking interested players ages 13-16 who are residents of Atlantic, Cape May or Ocean counties. Games will be played against in-house and outside teams. Travel team options will also be available. For more information, email margatebaseball@comcast.net or visit Margatebaseball-NJ on Facebook.
Mays Landing
50/50 Raffle: A drawing for a 50/50 cash raffle will be held 6 p.m. May 26 to benefit St. Vincent de Paul Regional School. The winner will receive 50% of the amount received. To purchase tickets, call Nancy Dixon at the school at 609-625-1565 or email svdprs5050raffle@gmail.com.
Prescription drop box at police station: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, has partnered with Hamilton Township Police Department to locate a permanent prescription drop box inside police headquarters for the public to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications. The box is available to the public 24/7 at 6101 13th St.
....on hold.....Republican Club meets: The Hamilton Township Republican Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Cousin Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway. New members are welcome. For more information, visit Facebook.com/HTGOP.
Middle Township
Summer food program: The Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro Inc. will participate in the federal 2021 Summer Food Service Program from June 28 to Aug. 27 at its Rainbow Summer Camp held at the Martin Luther Community Center. The Summer Food Service Program is a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Services. All children 18 years of age and under who are enrolled the camp will receive free meals. There are income guidelines to determine eligibility. For more information, call Rosie Jefferson, program manager/director, at 609-536-2819 or email ccwirainbowcamp@gmail.com.
....on hold.....American Legion recruitment campaign: Thurston Elmer Wood American Legion Post 198 seeks new members. Membership is open to anyone who served during a time of active military conflict. Membership is also available in the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. For more information, email adjutant198@gmail.com.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman's Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Tuesday April 27 at the Clubhouse, 300 E St. This month's book is "Daughter of a Daughter of a Queen" by Sarah Bird. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
...on hold.....Poetry workshops: Local author and poet R.G. Evans facilitates poetry nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Public Library, 210 Buck St. Ages 18 and older are welcome. The event is free to attend. For information, call 856-825-7087.
....on hold.....Toastmasters club: The Speak E-Z Toastmasters-Leadership Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first and third Thursdays at Millville Medical Center, 1700 N. Tenth St. Toastmasters provides an opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills. Membership is open. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. For more information visit speakez.toastmastersclubs.org
Mullica Township
....on hold.....Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Patriotic Display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis’ military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, has reopened morning bingo. Games are played every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
...on hold.....Book club for girls: All middle school-aged girls are invited to talk about books, short stories, poetry and other works from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. Snacks will be served. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
....on hold.....English as a Second Language: Practice speaking skills and receive instruction from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
....on hold.....Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
....on hold.....Get tech help: The Otto Bruyns Public Library offers a free program, Open Tech Questions, 1 p.m. Fridays. Staff will be available to answer technology questions ranging from how to send an email to editing a spreadsheet. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
North Wildwood
Memorial Day services planned: North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 and the city will honor fallen soldiers from every war on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, beginning at 10 a.m. at the North Wildwood Veterans Monument, Spruce and New York avenues. All are welcome to attend.
Ocean City
Ocean Township
Pleasantville
Memorial Day flag installation: VFW Post 6594 and American Legion Post 81 need volunteers to help install flags at Greenwood Cemetery/Atlantic City Cemetery starting at 10 a.m. May 22. The rain date is May 29. For more information, call Harold Hill Jr., VFW Post commander, at 609-646-1628.
....on hold....NAACP meeting: The local branch of the NAACP meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays of the month at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The public is invited. It’s free to attend and new members are welcome. For information, call 609-415-0275 or visit MLPNAACP.org.
Sea Isle City
Memorial Day ceremony: Mayor Leonard Desiderio will lead the 2021 Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday May 31, at Veterans Park, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue. The gathering will also include members of City Council, local veterans, religious leaders and other dignitaries. Wreaths will be placed at the base of the park’s Memorial Fountain. Spectators who attend are asked to follow all social distancing requirements. For more information, call 609-263-8687.
Dollar Dog Day: VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary will sell grilled hot dogs on Dollar Dog Day July 24 at the post home at 301 JFK Blvd.
Community shredding event: A document shredding truck will be parked in the Welcome Center parking lot at 300 JFK Blvd., from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 22. Residents and local property owners are invited to destroy any unwanted documents. This free community event is being sponsored by 1st Bank of Sea Isle City.
Library and museum open: The local branch of the Cape May County Library and the Sea Isle City Historical Museum at 4800 Central Ave. have reopened to the public. Curbside pickup is still available at the library. For library information, call 609-263-7301 or visit cmclibrary.org/about-the-library/locations/closings. The museum is located on the first floor of the library and free to enter. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information, visit seaislemuseum.com or call 609-263-2992.
Vaccine registration assistance program: Local residents needing assistance to register for the COVID-19 vaccine can call the Welcome Center Tourism Office at 609-263-8687, ext. 105, from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays. If asked to leave a voice message, give your name and phone number and your call will be returned in the order it was received.
V.A. Outreach Program: VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary will host a V. A. Outreach Program from 4 to 6 p.m. third Tuesdays of each month inside Post 1963, 301 JFK Blvd. Veterans Administration outreach specialists will answer questions, offer guidance and explain what services the V. A. offers. The program is free and available to all U.S. veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, call 609-330-3307.
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Prescription drop box: The Police Department has a medicine drop box set up in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., to allow residents and visitors to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. The lobby is open 24 hours. For information, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Somers Point
Memorial Day service: The community is invited to a Memorial Day service 11 a.m. May 31 Patriots Park, Bethel Road and First Street. For more information, call 609-833-5428.
Garden Club: The Green Thumb Garden Club has canceled all meetings until further notice, however, members would like to remind residents they will continue to add colorful touches to the Route 52 corner containers and the Somers Mansion kitchen garden. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.
Stafford Township
....on hold....NAMI Support Group meets: Parents and caregivers of a loved one with mental illness are welcome to attend a meeting of the National Alliance on Mental Illness from 10 to 11:30 a.m. second Saturdays at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Stone Harbor
Surf City
Tuckerton
Manna farmers market: Vendor spaces are available for the summer farmers market hosted by Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. The market opens June 15 and will be held each Tuesday starting at June 15. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
....on hold.....Environmental Commission meets: The Environmental Commission meets 7 p.m. second Thursdays at Borough Hall, 420 E. Main St. Any resident who wants to help improve the environment and the sustainability of the community is invited to attend. For information, call 609-296-2701 or visit tuckertonborough.com.
Upper Township
Memorial Day service at Osprey Point: The community is invited 10 a.m. May 31 for a Memorial Day service at Sergeant William R. Godfrey Memorial Park at Osprey Point, 1731 Route 9, Seaville. Local resident and U.S. Army veteran James Joyce will serve as host. A flag honoring and memorializing Robert Henzy, an Osprey Point resident and U.S. Army veteran, will be presented to the community with Commanders Michael Venzie of VFW Post 8695 and John Olansen of American Legion Post 239 leading the flag salute. Colonel Charles S. Hutt, U.S. Army Ret., of Ocean City, will be the guest speaker. The Marmora Boy Scout Troop 95 Color Guard along with the American Legion/VFW Rifle Squad will participate. Veterans who are residents of Osprey Point, along with visitors and dignitaries, will be acknowledged. The service will be moved to the Osprey Point Clubhouse in case of rain.
....on hold.....2nd tuesdays — Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
....on hold.....Historical Society meets: Anybody interested in the preservation of local history may attend meetings of the Upper Township Historical Society 7 p.m. second Tuesdays at the Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. For more information, visit UpperTwpHistory.org.
....on hold.....Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Ventnor
Vineland
Hot roast beef sandwich sale: Main Avenue Volunteer Fire Company 4 will hold its annual fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22 at the station at Oak and Main roads. The public can purchase two sandwiches for $10, drive up curbside delivery only. Tickets are available from any member or visit the department's Facebook page. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Pennies in Action breast cancer research organization in honor of longtime local first responder supporter Pearl Giordano.
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The club meets via Zoom, but has headquarters at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.
West Cape May
Wildwood
....on hold.....Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
Wildwood Crest
Woodbine
