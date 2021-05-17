Hometown: Community calendar

Events
Wednesday, May 19
COMMUNITY GARDEN: daily through Sept. 30; in need of volunteers to help water and weed throughout the season; Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY PHOTO EXHIBIT: exhibited through May 31; photo art exhibit “Cumberland Pastoral”; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
AVALON HISTORICAL SOCIETY PHOTO CONTEST: through May 29; the Avalon Historical Society is accepting entries for the annual photo contest; entries must be dropped off during this time or mailed and received by May 29; judging will be held the first week of June. AvalonHistoryCenter.org.
MASON JAR FLOWER VASE PAINTING TAKE & MAKE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM—BINGO: 1 to 2 p.m.; join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of fun Bingo games and prizes with Louise Marshall Hacker; free for Village Members and Holocaust Survivors, and $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, May 20 ‘CONTEMPORARY ISSUES IN HOLOCAUST STUDIES’: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Doug Cervi – Executive Director for the Commission on Holocaust Education; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine via Zoom; registration required. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.
‘IN THE SHADOW OF THE GLOBE’: 7 p.m.; virtual stage production by The Repertory Theatre Company at Ocean County College; a verse novel in 10 acts of the lives and loves of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, written by Michelle Cameron; virtual tickets available at grunincenter.org/event/shadow-of-the-globe.
OYSTERS & WINE: GROWING ON THE GARDEN STATE: 6 p.m.; includes raw bar, wine and five oyster tapas dishes by Chef Rob Buono from Greenview Inn; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, $75. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
VIRTUAL TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through June; enjoy tea (virtually) as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WOODSTOCK LECTURE: 6 to 7 p.m.; master percussionist, author, educator, and radio host Craig Harris will be leading a multimedia, participatory, and fun-filled 52nd anniversary celebration of the culturally groundbreaking Woodstock Music and Art Festival; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Dining out
Saturday, May 22
HOT ROAST BEEF SANDWICH SALE: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Main Avenue Volunteer Fire Dept. Company 4, Oak and Main roads, Vineland; $10 for two sandwiches; drive up curbside delivery only; tickets available from any member or visit fire department Facebook page; portion of proceeds donated to Pennies in Action breast cancer research organization in honor of longtime local first responder supporter Pear Giordano.
For kids
Thursday, May 20
VIRTUAL BOOK DISCUSSION: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 8-12; read “The Strange Case of Origami Yoda” by Tom Angleberger; virtual discussion and games; registration required. 856 453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
Fundraisers
Saturday, May 22
REMEMBERING JAMIE ITALIAN DINNER: 4 to 8 p.m.; benefits the Remembering Jamie Memorial Scholarship Fund for college students majoring in criminal justice studies; Elks Lodge, 1815 Mays Landing-Somers Point Road, Egg Harbor Township; indoor/outdoor dining options; takeout available; $15 adults, $5 children; purchase at the door or in advance by calling 609-369-2965.
Golf
Thursday, May 27
8TH ANNUAL JFS AND JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.; fun day of golf, contests, prizes and more; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per golfer. 609-822-1108, ext. 144 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Groups
Wednesday, May 19
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, May 20
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men’s group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM—COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends and neighbors spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle”; moderated by JFS Village Membership Director Tina Serota and JCC Program Director Josh Cutler. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, May 19
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, May 20
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon select Thursdays; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, May 21
'TAKING CARE OF YOUR MENTAL HEALTH' COMMUNITY ED WORKSHOP: noon to 1 p.m.; during this workshop, presenters will discuss signs and symptoms, treatments, and how to support those experiencing mental health symptoms; held via Zoom; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through June 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; open to adults of all fitness levels; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Music
Thursday, May 20
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
