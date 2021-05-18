Hometown: Community calendar add

Religion
Thursday, May 20
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through May 27; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course that explores the Christian faith; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838.
Sunday, May 23
'THE JEWS OF MOSUL': 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Arthur Goldschmidt and Omar Mohammed will present "MosulEye — The Jews of Mosul"; held via Zoom; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403.
Wednesday, May 26
'THE QUAKERS AS STANDARD BEARERS': 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Bob Holden discusses the relationship between the Quakers and the Jews; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom Via Zoom. 609-266-0403.
Sunday, June 6
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays; held via Zoom; with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403.
Contact: 609-272-7295
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lucia Drake
Staff Writer
Coordinator of The Press' Hometown section. More than 30 years in newspapers covering news and writing feature stories about events in and about South Jersey.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.