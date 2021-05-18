 Skip to main content
Hometown: Community calendar add
Religion

Thursday, May 20

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through May 27; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course that explores the Christian faith; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838.

Sunday, May 23

'THE JEWS OF MOSUL': 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Arthur Goldschmidt and Omar Mohammed will present "MosulEye — The Jews of Mosul"; held via Zoom; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403.

Wednesday, May 26

'THE QUAKERS AS STANDARD BEARERS': 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Bob Holden discusses the relationship between the Quakers and the Jews; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom Via Zoom. 609-266-0403.

Sunday, June 6

ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays; held via Zoom; with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403.

Contact: 609-272-7295

ldrake@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

Coordinator of The Press' Hometown section. More than 30 years in newspapers covering news and writing feature stories about events in and about South Jersey.

