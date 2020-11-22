Holy Spirit holds outdoor fun fest as fundraiser for school

ABSECON — Even though COVID-19 has affected nearly everything, Holy Spirit High School still needs to raise money.
As the school typically holds its largest fundraiser in February, the school decided to pivot and hold an outdoor fundraiser this year in the form of a fall fun fest on its property Sunday.
“Our big fundraiser is always an indoor event in February,” said Steve Normane, director of athletics and institutional advancement at Holy Spirit, and the event’s organizer. “It’s a gala, but the question is whether or not we’re going to be able to do anything inside because of COVID, so we decided to capitalize on the nice weather and try to do a fall fest.”
The fall fest was complete with 20 to 30 craft vendors, beer and food trucks, Holy Spirit High School merchandise for sale, live music and the Philadelphia Eagles game on a big outdoor screen. There were also games for kids and adults alike, like cornhole, soccer and Connect Four.
“We just figured this would be a great party, and people are looking for stuff to do so,” Normane said.
The event brought out hundreds of people, similar to the amount who attended the gala in previous years, Normane said. The festival was held on one of the athletic fields behind the school, which gave way to plenty of space to social distance from others. Masks were required and almost everyone complied.
The $10 entry fee was a donation to the school which goes toward general advancement of academics, sports, clubs, activities or arts, he said.
If allowed, the school would still like to hold the indoor gala in February, but Normane said too much is unknown about what indoor gatherings will look like due to the virus.
“We have to have a fundraiser,” he said. “We rely on money that our advancement department brings in. It's budgeted for, so we have to figure out a way to make it. We figured this would be a great way to not only try to raise money but show people a good time and show people how much fun we have here at Holy Spirit.
“People need this,” he added. “We've been in school every day, and we've taken the proper safety measures to make sure we can be in school every day. We've run our sports program following the guidelines, and we did it successfully. We figured we can run an event like this successfully and by following safety protocols.”
Robert Mancinelli, an alumni and a football coach at the school, always loved the Holy Spirit community and has attended the gala fundraisers in the past.
“This is awesome,” he said of the fun fest. “This is the perfect venue. They have enough open space with what’s going on with the virus so this was a great idea.”
WEST JERSEY FOOTBALL LEAGUE POD A TITLE GAME
Lenape 7, Holy Spirit 21 - FINAL
#CHEEEEEEEEEKKKKKKKSSSSSSS 7-0 Spirit pic.twitter.com/wlxOgK9U8L— Spartan Athletics (@HSHS_Athletics) November 20, 2020
WEST JERSEY FOOTBALL LEAGUE POD C TITLE GAME
WIlliamstown 6, St. Augustine Prep 0 - FINAL
The Williamstown High School football team got a bit of payback against St. Augustine Prep on Friday.
The Braves, who lost four of the last five meetings with the Hermits, used an excellent defensive effort to win 6-0 in the West Jersey Football League Pod C championship in Buena Vista Township.
Williamstown (5-2) opened the scoring when Brendan Amico kicked a 27-yard field goal with 5 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first quarter. He followed at the end of the quarter with a 22-yarder.
After a scoreless second quarter, the Braves led 6-0 at halftime.
St. Augustine (3-3) had a prime opportunity to score early in the fourth quarter when a 47-yard run by Kanye Udoh brought the Hermits down to the 3-yard line. But the Williamstown defense tightened, forcing a turnover on downs.
Kenneth Selby and Nasir Hill had interceptions for the Hermits.
The two teams met earlier this season, with St. Augustine winning 16-17 in overtime Oct. 30.
Williamstown;6 0 0 0—6
St. Augustine;0 0 0 0—0
FIRST QUARTER
W—Amico 27 field goal
W—Amico 22 field goal
Records—Williamstown 5-2, St. Augustine 3-3.
OTHER GAMES
DePaul Catholic 49, Ocean City 22 - FINAL
On third down, @RepettiJoe rushes it in for an @OCHS_Football score. It’s 16-7 with 5:31 left in the first half. @OCRedRaiders #HSLive pic.twitter.com/D7LhNbtik1— Patrick Mulranen (@ACPressMulranen) November 20, 2020
St. Joseph 13, Hammonton 0 - FINAL
Egg Harbor Township 13, Millville 40- FINAL
Millville Football vs. EHT with 6:23 left in 1st Quarter: 28yd TD pass from N. Robbins to T. Haile!! Bolts up 7-0!! @pdrtrainer @McGurkSports @coachmlatorre @StephDeRose @ACPressMcGarry @JFriedman57 @DT30USAfootball @millvillesuper pic.twitter.com/WVE66wuG48— David LaGamba (@TBoltAthletics) November 20, 2020
Millville improved to 3-4 with the win in the WJFL matchup. EHT finishes its season at 3-3.
Nate Robbins got the Thunderbolts out to a 20-0 lead with a trio of touchdown passes in the first half.
He hit Ta'ron Haile for a 28-yarder with 6:23 left in the first quarter and then connected with LeQuin Allen in the second on a 7-yard score. Robbins then found Thomas Smith for an 80-yard touchdown to put the Thunderbolts up 20-0.
Allen made it 26-0 with a 1-yard score with 20 seconds left, and Tyon Cephas returned an interception 58 yards at the end of the first half to make it 33-0.
Egg Harbor Twp.;0 0 0 13—13
Millville;7 26 7 9—49
FIRST QUARTER
M—Haile 28 pass from Robbins (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
M—Allen 7 pass from Robbins (conversion failed)
M—Smith 80 pass from Robbins (kick)
M—Allen 1 run (conversion failed)
M—Cephas 58 interception return (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
M—Touchdown (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
Scoring plays unavailable.
Records—EHT 3-3, Millville 3-4.
Gateway 10, Middle Township 13 - FINAL/OT
Middle Township improved to 2-4 with a 13-10 overtime win over Gateway in a WJFL game.
Panthers kicker Jerome Licata kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime to win it. He also kicked a 25-yarder on the final play of regulation to tie the game 10-10.
Brett Nabb scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter for the Panthers' lone touchdown.
Gateway; 0 0 3 7 0 — 10
Middle 0 0 0 10 3 — 13
THIRD QUARTER
GR—Rossmeyer 23 field goal
FOURTH QUARTER
MT—Nabb 3 run (Licata kick)
GR—Woodall 49 pass from Scambia (Kick)
MT—Licata 25 field goal
OVERTIME
MT—Licata 20 field goal
Records—Gateway 2-4, Middle 3-4.
Cedar Creek 35, Absegami 14 - FINAL
Pleasantville 18, Atlantic City 14 - FINAL
Florence 14, Buena 33 - FINAL
Colts Neck 17, Southern Regional 14 - FINAL
He wasn’t surprised with the turnout, as he said it wasn’t overcrowded but there were enough people in attendance to make it a good fundraiser.
“You have to adapt and adjust to what’s going on,” he said. “With everything that’s going on right now this is kind of the only place we could have a fundraiser that would have made us money.”
Beth Devenny, an alumni from the Smithville section of Galloway Township, brought lawn chairs and sat among friends, far away from everyone else, enjoying the football game and the live music.
This is the first time she attended one of the school’s fundraising events.
“Because of everything going on with COVID-19 I wanted to help support the school,” she said. “I like that it's outside, I like that they have the game on, I like that the kids are able to get outside and do something.”
CJ Egrie, a senior at Holy Spirit, was playing cornhole with his friends and sporting his Holy Spirit jacket. He also came out to support the school.
“As a student you like to come out, have some fun, get to see the alumni, get some good food and watch a great game,” he said.
He expected the large turnout as he said the alumni community is “very strong and very proud” and would always support the high school, even during a pandemic.
“I'm seeing a lot of non-Holy Spirit people here too, which means that people care,” he said. “People want to have a good time, and people are finding a way to have a good time in these hard times, it's nice to see.”
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape football game
