 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holy Spirit holds outdoor fun fest as fundraiser for school
0 comments

Holy Spirit holds outdoor fun fest as fundraiser for school

{{featured_button_text}}

ABSECON — Even though COVID-19 has affected nearly everything, Holy Spirit High School still needs to raise money.

As the school typically holds its largest fundraiser in February, the school decided to pivot and hold an outdoor fundraiser this year in the form of a fall fun fest on its property Sunday.

“Our big fundraiser is always an indoor event in February,” said Steve Normane, director of athletics and institutional advancement at Holy Spirit, and the event’s organizer. “It’s a gala, but the question is whether or not we’re going to be able to do anything inside because of COVID, so we decided to capitalize on the nice weather and try to do a fall fest.”

The fall fest was complete with 20 to 30 craft vendors, beer and food trucks, Holy Spirit High School merchandise for sale, live music and the Philadelphia Eagles game on a big outdoor screen. There were also games for kids and adults alike, like cornhole, soccer and Connect Four.

“We just figured this would be a great party, and people are looking for stuff to do so,” Normane said.

The event brought out hundreds of people, similar to the amount who attended the gala in previous years, Normane said. The festival was held on one of the athletic fields behind the school, which gave way to plenty of space to social distance from others. Masks were required and almost everyone complied.

The $10 entry fee was a donation to the school which goes toward general advancement of academics, sports, clubs, activities or arts, he said.

If allowed, the school would still like to hold the indoor gala in February, but Normane said too much is unknown about what indoor gatherings will look like due to the virus.

“We have to have a fundraiser,” he said. “We rely on money that our advancement department brings in. It's budgeted for, so we have to figure out a way to make it. We figured this would be a great way to not only try to raise money but show people a good time and show people how much fun we have here at Holy Spirit.

“People need this,” he added. “We've been in school every day, and we've taken the proper safety measures to make sure we can be in school every day. We've run our sports program following the guidelines, and we did it successfully. We figured we can run an event like this successfully and by following safety protocols.”

Robert Mancinelli, an alumni and a football coach at the school, always loved the Holy Spirit community and has attended the gala fundraisers in the past.

“This is awesome,” he said of the fun fest. “This is the perfect venue. They have enough open space with what’s going on with the virus so this was a great idea.”

He wasn’t surprised with the turnout, as he said it wasn’t overcrowded but there were enough people in attendance to make it a good fundraiser.

“You have to adapt and adjust to what’s going on,” he said. “With everything that’s going on right now this is kind of the only place we could have a fundraiser that would have made us money.”

Beth Devenny, an alumni from the Smithville section of Galloway Township, brought lawn chairs and sat among friends, far away from everyone else, enjoying the football game and the live music.

This is the first time she attended one of the school’s fundraising events.

“Because of everything going on with COVID-19 I wanted to help support the school,” she said. “I like that it's outside, I like that they have the game on, I like that the kids are able to get outside and do something.”

CJ Egrie, a senior at Holy Spirit, was playing cornhole with his friends and sporting his Holy Spirit jacket. He also came out to support the school.

“As a student you like to come out, have some fun, get to see the alumni, get some good food and watch a great game,” he said.

He expected the large turnout as he said the alumni community is “very strong and very proud” and would always support the high school, even during a pandemic.

“I'm seeing a lot of non-Holy Spirit people here too, which means that people care,” he said. “People want to have a good time, and people are finding a way to have a good time in these hard times, it's nice to see.”

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News