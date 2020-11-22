Holy Spirit holds outdoor fun fest as fundraiser for school

He wasn’t surprised with the turnout, as he said it wasn’t overcrowded but there were enough people in attendance to make it a good fundraiser.

“You have to adapt and adjust to what’s going on,” he said. “With everything that’s going on right now this is kind of the only place we could have a fundraiser that would have made us money.”

Beth Devenny, an alumni from the Smithville section of Galloway Township, brought lawn chairs and sat among friends, far away from everyone else, enjoying the football game and the live music.

This is the first time she attended one of the school’s fundraising events.

“Because of everything going on with COVID-19 I wanted to help support the school,” she said. “I like that it's outside, I like that they have the game on, I like that the kids are able to get outside and do something.”

CJ Egrie, a senior at Holy Spirit, was playing cornhole with his friends and sporting his Holy Spirit jacket. He also came out to support the school.

“As a student you like to come out, have some fun, get to see the alumni, get some good food and watch a great game,” he said.