Historical marker to be placed at Micah Tennant Park

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's park dedicated to Micah Tennant will have a new landmark after Saturday afternoon.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. and city officials will place a historical marker at the park, in a ceremony beginning at noon.

The park was officially renamed in honor of the 10-year-old Sept. 9, 2020, nearly 10 months after he was the victim of a shooting at a Pleasantville High School state playoff football game.

Some of Tennant's family members are expected to attend the ceremony, the city said Friday.

The Atlantic City boy was attending a playoff football game between Pleasantville and Camden high schools Nov. 15, 2019, when shots were fired during the third quarter, sending spectators fleeing from the stands. He died from his injuries Nov. 20, 2019.

The incident received regional and national attention. The Philadelphia Eagles hosted the two schools at Lincoln Financial Field to finish their game after the shooting forced it to be suspended.

