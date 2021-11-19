 Skip to main content
Historical marker to be placed at Micah Tennant Park
Historical marker to be placed at Micah Tennant Park

091020_nws_micah

On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's park dedicated to Micah Tennant will have a new landmark after Saturday afternoon.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. and city officials will place a historical marker at the park, in a ceremony beginning at noon.

The park was officially renamed in honor of the 10-year-old Sept. 9, 2020, nearly 10 months after he was the victim of a shooting at a Pleasantville High School state playoff football game.

Some of Tennant's family members are expected to attend the ceremony, the city said Friday.

The Atlantic City boy was attending a playoff football game between Pleasantville and Camden high schools Nov. 15, 2019, when shots were fired during the third quarter, sending spectators fleeing from the stands. He died from his injuries Nov. 20, 2019. 

The incident received regional and national attention. The Philadelphia Eagles hosted the two schools at Lincoln Financial Field to finish their game after the shooting forced it to be suspended.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

