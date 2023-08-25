HAMMONTON — Being a Latina woman such as Landisville resident Ana Contreras is challenging.

Staying at home to provide childcare for her three boys — Fransisco, 7, Aaron, 4, and Samuel, 2, — while trying to learn English and find a job that will support her husband’s efforts to support their family are just two of the many hardships she has to overcome.

“No es facil,” said Contreras, 28, which translates to “it’s not easy.”

Trying to find help, Contreras turned to the Hispanic Women’s Resource Center in Hammonton.

Job training, access to health care services, like bilingual mental health counseling or behavioral health, as well as community-based social services and peer mentoring are the ways the Hispanic Women’s Resource Center is trying to close the Latina wage gap for women like Contreras.

“Developing the Latina workforce, and addressing the other needs Latina women have, like getting help scheduling a medical appointment, or getting their driver’s license, are all ways we can fill that gap,” said Joceline Ortiz, the director for several branches of the Hispanic Women’s Resource Centers of Southern New Jersey.

The Hispanic Women’s Resource Centers have been providing translations and English as a Second-Language (ESL) courses, along with help with workforce development and job readiness, like filling out applications or putting together a resume, to New Jersey’s Latina women since 1991.

They have five other sites besides the Hammonton location, including La Casa de Don Pedro in Essex County, the Morris County Organization for Hispanic Affairs, and the Community Affairs and Resource Center in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Hispanic or Latina women are the demographic group with the biggest wage gap in the country and in the state, according to data from the American Association of University Women. In this year’s budget, the state allotted more than $3.75 million to help expand programs for Latina women.

Hispanic or Latina women on average get paid 57 cents for every dollar white, non-Hispanic men earn, according to 2021 data from Statistica. It takes Latina workers almost an entire extra year of full-time, year-round work to be paid the average annual earnings of white men.

And New Jersey ranks 49th out of the 50 states on pay equity for Latinas, according to information on the Latin Action Network Foundation, a state funded program by the NJ Department for Children and Families for the Division on Women.

Through the funding the center was able to expand services to places in South Jersey that have a higher number of Hispanic immigration and longtime community of agricultural workers, like Hammonton and Vineland. Services in Vineland are provided through the group’s partnership with the Puerto Rican Action Center of Southern New Jersey.

They also added more “promoteras de salud,” or community health specialists that work at the Hispanic Women’s Resource Centers, and other specialized roles to the staff.

About 36% of Latinas in New Jersey work in childcare, while about 23% work in housekeeping, maid, or other cleaning roles. More than 30% are waitresses/waiters and cooks, according to a 2023 Rutgers University study.

All of which are low-income industries that contribute to the wage gap Latinas face, said Ortiz.

A very low-income for a person in the Atlantic City-Hammonton area starts at $31,200 and increases about $4,450 for each additional household member, according to current data on the Department of Housing and Urban Development Agency’s website.

Workforce development that enables Latina women to move out of the restaurants, housekeeping and other low-income industries and into better paying jobs such as those in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields is important. Other services the center provides are family strengthening, medical, behavioral health and utility assistance.

“Something we love to do is empower women and help them by filling the gaps in their needs,” said Ortiz.

Claudia Jimenez, who emigrated from Colombia to Hammonton about nine months ago, said her transition to the United States would have been more difficult without help from the Hispanic Women’s Resource Center.

“They helped me schedule a mammogram, make calls and schedule appointments,” said Jimenez, who also takes English classes, builds her resume and is in the process of getting her driver’s license through programs offered at the Hispanic Women’s Resource Center. “The center has been my hope to keep me going.”

Ortiz said the center in Hammonton sees over 50 women a week. Monthly, the center has seen over 200 women get help since its March opening. Ortiz said the Hispanic Women’s Resource Center in Hammonton plans on having a grand opening sometime in the near future.

Contreras immigrated to New Jersey a few years ago before the pandemic, but she never knew about the services the program offered until they expanded service in Hammonton in March.

By April, Contreras was enrolled at the center. Since then, she started taking ESL classes and getting help creating a resume to find work. She’s also utilized the services the family center offers to get help with her two boys with homework, as well as understanding the curriculum by having one of the promoteras help translate important school documents.

“I’m grateful with the program and it has helped me, and my other family and friends,” said Contreras.