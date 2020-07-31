Hirsh Singh, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in the July 7 primary election, has filed legal paperwork with the state's Superior Court asking for a recount in all New Jersey counties, according to election officials.
Singh, 34, is in a tight race with Rik Mehta of Morris County, with Mehta slightly ahead, according to preliminary results. The Associated Press called the race for Mehta on July 10, but results have not been certified.
The winner will face incumbent U.S. Senator Cory Booker, D-NJ, in November.
Singh filed the Atlantic County petition Thursday, according to Atlantic County Board of Elections Chairperson Lynn Caterson.
Judge Julio Mendez was hearing the Cape May County case Friday morning, and the Atlantic County case immediately after, but neither was live streamed, according to his office.
Singh could not immediately be reached for comment.
On his website, the Linwood engineer said "This is why we must Stop Vote by Mail Elections" and linked to an InsiderNJ article reporting that Singh had applied for the recount statewide. The reporter also stated 40,000 ballots have not yet been reported and another 27,000 have been known to be disqualified.
Singh told Insider that so far, judges in four counties have signed orders authorizing recounts to commence while hearings are set to be held in four more counties Friday.
Singh ran in the 2nd Congressional District Republican primary in 2018, and was defeated by a modest margin by Seth Grossman. The seat ultimately went to Democrat Jeff Van Drew, who changed parties to Republican in December after voting against impeaching President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives.
Singh won the endorsement of four of the eight county committees in the district in last year’s congressional race, including Atlantic County’s, and raised almost $100,000 more than the winner, Grossman.
But Grossman, who had better name recognition and a strong grassroots campaign, won the day.
Singh also angered party leaders like Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis, who accused him of misleading county party officials about how much personal wealth he had. After pledging to self-fund his campaign and raise as much as $2 million, Singh filed financial papers indicating he only has $50,000 to $100,000 in personal wealth, Davis said.
Singh also ran in the Republican primary for governor in 2017 but failed to get his party’s nod over former Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
