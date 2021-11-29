Heislerville man pleads guilty to illegal firearm purchases

CAMDEN — A Cumberland County man with a prior felony conviction admitted to participating in straw purchases to access firearms he was banned from buying, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Monday.

The man, Darick Nollet, 32, of Heislerville, through videoconference, pleaded guilty to a count of aiding and abetting the making of a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's District of New Jersey said Monday. The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Nollet is expected to be sentenced April 5.

In 2018 and 2019, Nollet made other individuals purchase the weapons on his behalf, falsely identifying themselves as the firearms' buyer/transferee, according to court documents.

In 2020, Nollet ordered "fuel filters" from China he intended to modify as silencers.

Nollet was prohibited from purchasing the weapons because of his 2015 felony conviction.

Authorities executed a court-authorized search warrant on Nollett’s home in May 2020, recovering over 30 firearms, as well as ammunition and firearm accessories.

Nollett will surrender those belongings, in accordance with the guilty plea, the U.S. Attorney's Office added.

