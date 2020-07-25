After a one-day break from the high dew points and a two-day break from the high heat, the sultry weather will return Sunday and continue until strong storms break it up mid-week.
Temperatures on Sunday morning will be in the low 70s on the mainland and mid-70s at the shore. The sticky air will return, making it a typical July morning for New Jersey.
An area of high pressure south of Bermuda will be the key player over the next couple of days. With a west to west-southwest wind, that high pressure will heat up the air.
Daytime highs Sunday will be in the low 90s for most inland spots. Meanwhile, expect upper 80s at the shore — not much sea breeze relief as that west wind pins back the salty sea air to the ocean.
Dry weather will be expected, as any pop-up storm will stay well to the west.
Sunday evening will slide through the 80s. Keep the air conditioner on; it’ll be a milder night than Saturday night. Mid-70s will be common in Vineland and inland spots, while Ventnor and the shore will be in the upper 70s.
That will set off another Monday that likely winds up as the most stifling of the week. Stay in the shade, avoid strenuous activities outside, carry water with you at all times and don’t leave your pets out in the sun. We should be 90 for the inland spots by noon, and even the shore could be there by then.
Mainland highs will top out in the mid-90s, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. The shore will be in the low 90s, again heating up from the onshore wind. The heat index will be 100 to 105, and heat advisories by the National Weather Service may go up for then.
Similar to Sunday, it will be a dry day, despite the steam room we’ll be living in.
Lows will be 75 to 80 on Monday night. It would be in the realm of possibility that Atlantic City International Airport has a low temperature of 80 degrees for only the 13th time in its 70-plus year history for Tuesday morning. However, low temperatures are taken over a 24-hour period, and cooling rain storms at the end of Tuesday could drop us below.
For the most part, expect a dry Tuesday. No rain will be expected until 3 p.m. at the earliest. Still, we need to take it slow out there. Highs again will generally be 90 to 95 degrees, feeling like 100 to 105 as it becomes just a tiny bit more muggy outside.
A line of storms will then pass through sometime after 3 p.m. into the evening hours.
Expect only 2 hours of rain at most during this time. Storms that do form will have the potential to bring damaging winds, which we’ve seen plenty of already this year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.