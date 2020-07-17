Mostly sunny solar noon summer solstice sun angle

The mid-day summer sun shines almost directly over the First United Methodist Church on Rt 9 in Cape May Court House, Tuesday June 26, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

Friday brought the muggy air, and Saturday will bring the hot air to what will end up being a dangerously torrid stretch Sunday and Monday.

Areas of fog will be likely Saturday morning, as air as thick as pea soup starts the morning. Temperatures will be between 70 and 75 degrees, a bit above average for this time of the year.

By 9 a.m. or so, the fog will have burned off, and we’ll be talking about a mix of sun and clouds. The forecast has trended drier, as the cold front that passed overnight will stay south enough (and weak enough) to yield us a dry day.

So, we’ll have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Temperatures go a little bit up thanks to more sunshine. Low 90s will be expected in Bridgeton and inland spots, with mid-80s in Brigantine and the beaches. Factor in the dew points. and you’ll have a heat index in the mid-90s on the mainland. It’ll be a good day for the water, pool, bay, ocean or otherwise.

Saturday night will be a balmy, sticky night. It’ll feel more like South Florida than South Jersey. We’ll slide through the 80s during the evening. Then, overnight, we drop into the 70s, but only in the mid-70s.

That will set up a Sunday scorcher. Sunday will rise quickly into the 80s. The mainland will likely be 90 by noon. With the blazing July sun, we’ll get up to 95 degrees for inland spots, feeling like 105 with the soupy air. The shore will just sizzle near 90 on a southwest breeze. The excessive heat watch, which may be a warning Saturday, will began at noon Sunday.

Oftentimes during heat waves in New Jersey, it’s equally about the overnight lows than the daytime highs. If you don’t have air conditioning, it will be hard to sleep at the very least and could cause health issues at worst. Between 1990 and 2019, it was heat that caused the most deaths on average, not hurricanes or floods (though flooding was the biggest killer last year).

Monday will have the same heat as Sunday, but we’ll turn up the dew points a little more. Morning sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds. Isolated, afternoon, showers and storms will attempt to flare up. Though, a high pressure in the Atlantic Ocean should push out any rain from the shore.

It will feel like 105 to 110 on the mainland, with highs in the mid-90s. Here’s the thing, though. If we stay dry Monday, then upper 90s will be the case, with a widespread 110 heat index. Either way, it’ll be our most stifling day of the year so far. It’ll be the hottest day of the year at the shore, too. Expect low 90s, thanks to a west-southwest, land, breeze.

