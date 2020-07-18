Weather

Visitors cram the beach near 44th Street in Sea Isle City on a hot summer day.

 Dale Gerhard

Saturday was the warmup, literally, for a blazing pair of days Sunday and Monday, when the heat index will be 105 to 110 on the mainland with very soupy air.

The excessive heat watch has now been changed to an excessive heat warning for the mainland. It will be in effect from noon Sunday to 6 p.m. Tuesday. The warning means excessive heat is imminent.

The shore will not be left out, though, a less severe heat advisory will be in effect for the shore from noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday.

Everyone should avoid strenuous activity from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., carry water with you at all times outside, stay in the air conditioning as much as possible and make sure your pets are cool and have water. On a lighter note, keep the sandals on while walking on the beach — the sand will be scorching.

Sunday morning will start in the mid-70s, about 10 degrees above average. At Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina, the 30-year average for nights above 75 is 12. When the first 30-year average was calculated in 1903, it was one.

AC Marina Nights over 75 degrees

The number of days a year with low temperatures at or above 75 degrees at Sen. Frank S. Farlley Marina in Atlantic City. The 30 year average is in black. 

We’ll have a mostly sunny Sunday. As we go on throughout the day, we’ll heat up into the 80s, likely by 8 a.m. as southwest winds pump in heat and humidity. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-90s inland, with a peak heat index of around 105.

The shore will have a bit of a sea breeze built in, so highs will be in the upper 80s. Factor in the sticky weather, and it will be like the mid-90s, so that’s where you want to go for relief.

Sunday night will be in the 80s for much of the evening. Then, given the very soupy air, we’ll fail to cool much. Stafford Township and the mainland will be in the mid-70s again, while the warm ocean water will get Ship Bottom and the shore only into the upper 70s.

So that will set up a more stifling day Monday. The temperatures should be the same, with highs in the mid-90s on the mainland and upper 80s at the shore (more on that in a moment). However, the dew points will sit awfully close to the “oppressive” 75- degree mark.

LISTEN: National Weather Service in Mount Holly, N.J. talks about NHC Changes

When you combine the two, you get an inland peak heat index of 110, which doesn’t even happen every year here. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., expect that heat index to be above 100. At the shore, the index will peak just above 100.

Morning sun will mix with a few afternoon clouds. Isolated storms should fire up after 2 p.m. However, if they hold off until 4 or 5, we’ll get a little more sun and a little more sizzle, with mainland air temperatures in the upper 90s.

Storms will end by 10 p.m. or so.

Then we’re in for another New Orleans- esque night. Morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 70s again Tuesday.

