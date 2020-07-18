Saturday was the warmup, literally, for a blazing pair of days Sunday and Monday, when the heat index will be 105 to 110 on the mainland with very soupy air.
The excessive heat watch has now been changed to an excessive heat warning for the mainland. It will be in effect from noon Sunday to 6 p.m. Tuesday. The warning means excessive heat is imminent.
The shore will not be left out, though, a less severe heat advisory will be in effect for the shore from noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday.
Everyone should avoid strenuous activity from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., carry water with you at all times outside, stay in the air conditioning as much as possible and make sure your pets are cool and have water. On a lighter note, keep the sandals on while walking on the beach — the sand will be scorching.
Sunday morning will start in the mid-70s, about 10 degrees above average. At Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina, the 30-year average for nights above 75 is 12. When the first 30-year average was calculated in 1903, it was one.
We’ll have a mostly sunny Sunday. As we go on throughout the day, we’ll heat up into the 80s, likely by 8 a.m. as southwest winds pump in heat and humidity. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-90s inland, with a peak heat index of around 105.
The shore will have a bit of a sea breeze built in, so highs will be in the upper 80s. Factor in the sticky weather, and it will be like the mid-90s, so that’s where you want to go for relief.
While the summer heat reaches its peak, the Federal Aviation Administration is keeping cool …
Sunday night will be in the 80s for much of the evening. Then, given the very soupy air, we’ll fail to cool much. Stafford Township and the mainland will be in the mid-70s again, while the warm ocean water will get Ship Bottom and the shore only into the upper 70s.
So that will set up a more stifling day Monday. The temperatures should be the same, with highs in the mid-90s on the mainland and upper 80s at the shore (more on that in a moment). However, the dew points will sit awfully close to the “oppressive” 75- degree mark.
When you combine the two, you get an inland peak heat index of 110, which doesn’t even happen every year here. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., expect that heat index to be above 100. At the shore, the index will peak just above 100.
Morning sun will mix with a few afternoon clouds. Isolated storms should fire up after 2 p.m. However, if they hold off until 4 or 5, we’ll get a little more sun and a little more sizzle, with mainland air temperatures in the upper 90s.
Storms will end by 10 p.m. or so.
Then we’re in for another New Orleans- esque night. Morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 70s again Tuesday.
Joe's 7 Day Forecast
104 degrees - July 3, 1966
105 degrees - July 22, 2011
105 degrees - July 23, 2011
106 degrees - June 28, 1969
Weeks before the history Atlantic City Pop Festival in early August at the Atlantic City Race Track, the region broiled with a 106 degree thermometer reading.
As of 2019, the reading still beats the next highest temperature by nine degrees.
How does that number stack up to the rest of New Jersey?
The 106 degree reading is about as sweltering as it gets in the Garden State. It's near the top of the list for hottest days in recorded history.
Note the list is only taken from official climate stations, with the exception of the top spot, which is verified by the New Jersey State Climatologist.
Old Bridge - 110 degrees (Official hottest location in New Jersey on July 10, 1936)
Newark Liberty International Airport - 108 degrees
Atlantic City International Airport - 106 degrees
Trenton - 106 degrees (twice)
Millville - 103 degrees
