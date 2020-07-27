Tuesday will follow very closely in the footsteps of Monday, with a soupy morning and high heat. However, a line of strong to severe storms will pass late in the day. Those looking for relief will have their wish by the end of the week.
Tuesday morning will start in the mid- to upper 70s for low temperatures. I’ve been saying for weeks now, “Who needs South Florida when you have South Jersey?” Well, the low temperatures from July 19 to July 26 averaged out to 76 degrees at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina. Miami International Airport? 76 degrees. Over on the Gulf Coast, Sarasota was there, too.
So, it’ll be a hazy, hot and humid day. Limit your time in the heat between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Carry water with you outside and leave your pets off the blacktop, so their paws don’t burn. Furthermore, the elderly, young and sensitive groups could have problems breathing Tuesday, as our air quality will be on the lower side.
High temperatures will reach the mid-90s on the mainland on a southwest wind. The shore won’t have too much sea-breeze relief, so low 90s it will be for the day. When you factor in dew points around 70, we’ll have a heat index between 100 and 105 degrees. A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the day.
Late in the day, storms will pass through. Storms will begin as early as 4 and 6 p.m., from west to east, leaving most of your day dry, especially along the shore.
Through about midnight, any storm can bring damaging winds up to 70 mph. Areas of roadway flooding will be in the realm of possibility, too, given the high moisture content in the air. Expect about 1 to 2 hours of rain during this time.
Even after midnight, showers will be around for the rest of the night. No severe weather will be likely, though. Rain-cooled air will bring low temperatures 70 to 75, instead of 75 to 80 degrees.
Wednesday will then be your typical summer day. Morning sunshine will mix with a few afternoon clouds. After 2 p.m. or so, scattered thunderstorms will flare up. No severe weather will be likely, but a quick, heavy downpour will be around for some of you.
Temperatures will take a step down. We’ll be hovering around 90 for high temperatures. A sea breeze likely won’t develop, so the shore stays around there, too. The heat index should stay below 100, welcome news for many.
Then, we transition into a seasonable, summer pattern. That will start Thursday. We’ll be in between systems, so expect a dry, mostly sunny day. Temperatures again will be around 90.
However, dew points should fall into the 60s on the mainland, so it’ll feel less sticky. That muggy feel will linger at the shore, though.
Compared with the past 10 to 14 days, Friday and Saturday will feel like fall. Highs will be in the mid-80s with just a touch of humidity in the air.
The 2020 hurricane forecast increases again in July update
The July 7 Atlantic Hurricane season update from Colorado State University has another increase in the amount of tropical activity expected.
Including the fived named storms that occurred at the time of the July 7 update, which put the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season on a record breaking pace, CSU forecasts 20, named tropical storms or hurricanes to occur. That is an slight increase from the 19 last predicted in the June update. Out of the 20, 9 hurricanes and 4 major, category 3 or greater (at least 111 mph sustained winds) are forecasted, the same as the June update.
"We have maintained our above-average seasonal hurricane forecast for the 2020 Atlantic season." the CSU report read, which is led by Philip J. Klotzbach, Michael M. Bell, and Jhordanna Jones.
Updated seasonal #hurricane forecast from @ColoradoStateU— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 7, 2020
continues call for very active 2020 Atlantic #hurricane season. New forecast calls for 20 named storms (including the 5 that have already formed), 9 hurricanes and 4 major (Cat 3+) hurricanes. https://t.co/wIVwJdWMcO pic.twitter.com/OYOMcIIBDz
The 1981-2010 average of activity includes 12.1 tropical storms, 6.4 hurricanes and 2.7 major hurricanes, respectively.
There still remains an above average risk of a major hurricane making landfall on the East Coast of the United States, including the Florida Peninsula. The 45% chance is virtually unchanged from earlier updates On average, there has been a 31% probability in the last century.
CSU attributes warmer than average waters in the subtropical Atlantic Ocean, slightly warmer than average waters in the tropical Atlantic as reasons for the active forecast. Furthermore, a possible transition from a neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation to a La Nina late this summer would promote an active season. In a La Nina, there's a lack of wind shear, or change of winds with height, which can rip storms apart.
Tropical cyclone names rotate every six years. Exceptionally notable hurricane names, such as Sandy, become retired by the World Meteorological Organization. However, no names were retired in 2014, meaning 2020 will have the same list as then.
Arthur - Used
It's the sixth year in a row that a named tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin before the June 1 official start.
Bertha - Used
Tropical Storm Bertha is the second tropical storm or greater storm to have formed in the Atlantic Hurricane basin before the official start June 1. This is only the sixth time since records have been kept in the 1700s that two tropical storm or greater storms have formed before the start.
Cristobal - Used
Dolly - Used
Dolly was the third earliest fourth named (D storm) storm in Atlantic Hurricane history, which goes back to 1851. It also flared up further north than any tropical storm before July 1 in recorded history, according to Sam Lilo, postdoctoral researcher at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
#Dolly has formed in the North Atlantic - the 3rd earliest 4th Atlantic named storm formation on record (since 1851). Danielle is earliest on 6/20/2016. Debby is 2nd earliest on 6/23/2012 at 12 UTC. Dolly in 2020 formed on June 23 at 1615 UTC. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/1Ha6ZnxHqc— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 23, 2020
Edouard - Used
The Atlantic Hurricane season continued its blistering pace. Edouard, which developed July 6, was the earliest fifth named (with the letter "E") storm in Atlantic Hurricane history, which goes back to 1851. This is according to Philip Klotzbach, Meteorologist at Colorado State University, who issues a highly reputable hurricane forecast each year and is used by The Press.
#Edouard has formed in the far North Atlantic - the earliest 5th Atlantic named storm on record. Previous record was Emily in 2005 on July 12 at 0 UTC. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/K7cB6UKUnq— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 6, 2020
The previous record was held in 2005 with Emily, which occurred on July 12. 2005 holds the record for the most active hurricane season on record in the Atlantic Hurricane basin, with 27 named storms.
However, all of the storms to this point have all been tropical storms. Some, like Edouard, likely would not have even been noticed before the satellite era, as they were out to sea and may have been missed by shipping routes.
Fay - Used
Tropical Storm Fay will go in the record books for multiple reasons.
- It is the tenth tropical storm or hurricane to make landfall in New Jersey since 1900.
- It made landfall just south of Holgate, on Long Beach Island, this is, incredibly, about ten miles away from where Tropical Storm Irene and Superstorm Sandy made landfall, right near Brigantine.
- Fay was the earliest sixth tropical storm or hurricane to form in the Atlantic Hurricane basin, since records started in 1851. On other words, it was the earliest "F" storm on record.
Gonzalo - Used
Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed as a tropical depression July 21 and turned into a named storm July 22.
Hanna - In Progress
Tropical Storm Hanna formed Thursday, July 24. That put the 2020 hurricane season in a big lead over the 2005 hurricane season for the quickest, most active start. In 2005, Harvey formed on August 3, putting the 2020 season roughly two weeks ahead of 2005.
According to Retired National Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Eberwine, this was the first time in 22 that there have been eight tropical storms, without any hurricanes. However, its upgrade to a hurricane July 25 meant this streak was broken.
#Hanna has formed in the Gulf of Mexico - the earliest 8th Atlantic named storm formation on record. Prior record was Harvey on August 3, 2005. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/m1cuFjb0ff— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 24, 2020
