Hearing Monday on new election for District 3 county commissioner

In his Dec. 28 brief, Parker’s attorney W. Timothy Howes said 335 voters erroneously received ballots without a choice for District 3 freeholder, and 248 of those were voted without having the chance to vote for their freeholder. Howes said those voters were disenfranchised.

Another 219 ballots were sent out that included the District 3 race but should not have. Howes said 170 of those voters cast votes in the election.

“They did not intend to cast illegal votes and are not themselves guilty of any wrongdoing,” Howes wrote. “They cast the ballots that the Clerk provided to them. Despite their innocence in the matter, their votes for District Three Freeholder are illegal.”

But Witherspoon and her attorney Robert D. Herman argue that, since all of the affected ballots went to voters in Witherspoon’s hometown of Hamilton Township, the results would have been the same had the ballots gone to the correct voters.

Each candidates won his or her own township handily.

Witherspoon is seeking to have expert testimony admitted in the case, providing a statistical report purporting to show she would have won regardless of who in her town was voting.