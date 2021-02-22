Healthy eating habits for the body and mind, the Mediterranean way: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Eating the right nutrients helps to keep your body and mind healthy, fortified and functioning properly. Interestingly, research during COVID-19 underscores again that Mediterranean eating habits are a standout in benefitting heart health and boosting immunity while improving your mood and aiding in managing stress and anxiety.

About the healthy Mediterranean plan

So how does Mediterranean eating habits help two totally different areas of your body? The foundational reason is the Mediterranean eating is anti-inflammatory, and studies are finding that many chronic diseases are linked to chronic inflammation.

Based on the traditional cuisine of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, the majority of foods in a Mediterranean eating plan come from plants: whole grains, fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices, beans, nuts, seeds and olive oil.

Blending these basics of yummy, healthy eating has been shown to improve mental and physical health:

• Fruits and vegetables: Loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, fiber and nutrients, while low in calories, try to include them in every meal and snacking. No single fruit or vegetable can provide all the healthy components your body needs, so incorporate a variety to get the full spectrum of benefits.