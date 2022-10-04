 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Health issues force Alan Jackson to postpone Atlantic City concert

Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson brings his country songs to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Friday.

 PROVIDED

ATLANTIC CITY — Facing health issues, country superstar Alan Jackson is postponing his stop at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Friday.

The music icon is dealing with the neurological condition Carcot-Marie-Tooth, also known as CMT, Boardwalk Hall said on Tuesday in announcing the postponement. 

Jackson has been living with the condition for several years.

Jackson said in a statement on Tuesday that he's been trying to fight through his health issues. 

"I hoped I’d be able to be there; I hate to disappoint my fans,” Jackson said. “I tried as much as I could to play this show at this time.” 

Fans are advised to keep their tickets, given they'll be honored for a new show date next year once it's announced. More information should be emailed to ticketholders soon, Boardwalk Hall said.

Tuesday's announcement isn't the star's first time publicly acknowledging his bout with the condition

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

