Handling another season of allergies: Dr. Nina

Spring feels great with promises of fairer weather! But with warmer weather comes the lush new growth of trees, flowers, grasses and seasonal allergies.
Also called hay fever and allergic rhinitis, seasonal allergies can make you feel downright miserable with itchy, watery eyes, repetitive sneezing, a running nose, puffy eyes and congestion. The condition can affect your quality of life, even disrupting sleep and your ability to perform well in school or at work.
Research shows that wearing masks outdoors can protect against more than COVID-19 for people who suffer from seasonal allergies. Masks do a good job of protecting you from viral particles, filtering common allergens that typically float around in much larger sizes, making them easier to block.
While there is no known cure for allergies, the good news is they can be managed through preventive measures and treatment. So, if you are suffering from seasonal allergies, here are some key understandings and tips to alleviate symptoms and manage seasonal allergies.
The most common trigger of seasonal allergies is pollen, though allergies can also be triggered by grass and mold. People may focus on the highs and lows of pollen counts, but a high total doesn’t necessarily mean you will have allergy symptoms, as the pollen from what you are allergic to may not be high. The key is to know what you are allergic to, and how to address your particular symptoms. You can determine what you are allergic to (or not) by consulting your physician and undergoing allergy testing.
Seasonal allergy sufferers may experience:
• Sleep deprivation from nasal congestion or coughing, which can lead to daytime drowsiness and its associated problems — difficulty concentrating, grouchiness and headaches, to name a few.
• Asthmatics may see an exacerbation of their otherwise well-managed symptoms, as pollen is a potent asthma trigger (seasonal allergy sufferers can experience asthma symptoms, even if they are not asthmatics).
• Chronic sinusitis (inflammation and swelling of the cavities around the nasal passages) combined with increased mucus production, can interfere with drainage and trap bacteria leading to infection.
• Research suggests that seasonal allergies can contribute to chronic fatigue syndrome and depression, likely from sleep deprivation or triggered by inflammatory reactions in the body.Allergies, common cold or COVID-19?
While upper respiratory symptoms can be signs of COVID-19 or allergies, fever and gastrointestinal symptoms are unique to COVID, and itchy eyes and sneezing are unique to allergies. It can be surprisingly difficult to differentiate between spring allergies and a common cold, because they share similar symptoms of sneezing, an itchy, runny nose, and being tired.
In these cases, clues to help determine what’s ailing you is that allergies don’t cause a fever and last weeks if left untreated, while colds generally clear in a week.
Tips to battle seasonal allergies
Start to protect yourself early on with steps that can provide relief:
• Reduce your exposure to pollen.
• When outdoors, block pollen from landing in your eyes or nostrils by wearing a large-brim hat and large sunglasses.
• Minimize time spent outdoors when pollen counts are high. This typically runs midday to afternoon and when windy.
• Keep pollen out of the home.
• When entering your home, park your shoes at the door, change your clothes and take a shower.
• Use air-conditioning instead of opening windows.
• Wash bedding, weekly.
• Change air filters and choose high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, specially designed to trap pollen and dust
• Carefully inhaling steam through your nose is a simple way to refresh and soothe irritated sinuses and help soften/rid mucus in the nasal passages.
• Saline sprays (available at most pharmacies) or netti pots can flush pollen out of nasal passages.
• Do call your primary physician to determine which treatment is best for your allergy symptoms. And always discuss all medications with your pharmacist you are taking prior to starting any new medications, over-the-counter or prescription. Follow instructions on the label. If you are not getting relief, DO NOT take more medication than recommended in an attempt to lessen your symptoms.
• Over-the-counter medications
• Talk to your pharmacist about antihistamines, decongestants, nasal sprays and eye drops. Be sure to inform him/her of all over-the-counter or prescription medications you are taking.
• Prescription medications.
• Consult with your healthcare provider as there are some very effective prescription medications
Remember, people tend to have unique allergic responses, so the treatment that works best will vary accordingly from person-to-person.
It’s always best to speak with a medical care professional who will be able to offer advice, provide treatment or refer a specialist, if needed.
Allergies can wreak havoc on your health, and having a better understanding of your allergies can help you find relief.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author.
Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
