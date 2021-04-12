Handling another season of allergies: Dr. Nina

Spring feels great with promises of fairer weather! But with warmer weather comes the lush new growth of trees, flowers, grasses and seasonal allergies.

Also called hay fever and allergic rhinitis, seasonal allergies can make you feel downright miserable with itchy, watery eyes, repetitive sneezing, a running nose, puffy eyes and congestion. The condition can affect your quality of life, even disrupting sleep and your ability to perform well in school or at work.

Research shows that wearing masks outdoors can protect against more than COVID-19 for people who suffer from seasonal allergies. Masks do a good job of protecting you from viral particles, filtering common allergens that typically float around in much larger sizes, making them easier to block.

While there is no known cure for allergies, the good news is they can be managed through preventive measures and treatment. So, if you are suffering from seasonal allergies, here are some key understandings and tips to alleviate symptoms and manage seasonal allergies.