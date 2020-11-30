Hand skincare tips during COVID winter — Dr. Nina Radcliff

Frequent handwashing and use of sanitizers remain crucially important to help prevent infection and to slow transmission of COVID-19. And now, as the weather has turned colder you may be finding that these measures are irritating your skin, even more.
Good news! Making a few skin care changes can help you counteract the harsh effects.
Today’s call-to-action amid COVID-19 for repeated handwashing and surface cleansings has led to an exponential rise in the use of soaps, alcohol hand sanitizers and cleansing agents, which has increased the incidence of dermatitis and eczema. And now, our colder weather can also exacerbate skin conditions.
Dermatitis is a broad term for inflammation of the skin (when your skin meets a specific irritating substance, you can develop contact dermatitis). Used interchangeably but with some discrepancies, eczema is generally a condition where patches of skin become inflamed, itchy, dry, or cracked.
Everyone at greater risk
While some individuals may be more prone to develop skin irritations, everyone is at greater risk of developing an alcohol-rub or cleansing agent condition due to their inherent ability to impair barrier function of your skin that accompanies the condition. In fact, substances like alcohol-based hand sanitizers, certain soaps and cleansers can cause both irritant contact dermatitis and allergic contact dermatitis.
• Irritant contact dermatitis: Nonallergic condition caused by a substance you are exposed to that irritates your protective outer skin layer.
• Allergic contact dermatitis: Occurs when a substance to which you are sensitive (allergen) triggers an immune reaction in your skin. It usually affects only the area that meets the allergen.
Cold weather irritants
Adding to the skin irritants during this time, during colder months, you face two additional skin irritants. These continual assaults can leave your skin even drier, tight, flakey and often with a painful burning sensation.
• Dry air. The cold weather ushers in dry air with less humidity which dries skin, causing dermatitis.
• Less humidity and artificial heat: Along with dry air, colder weather is accompanied by drops in humidity levels and harsh artificial heat blowing indoors, often resulting in added skin irritation.
Effective counter actions
If you’re struggling with dry skin, you can counter the harsh effects of irritants and colder weather with these skin care tips — and all while maintaining your important COVID-19 preventative protocols:
• Moisturizing regularly and reapplying immediately after every wash or use of sanitizers can make a big difference when it comes to skin dryness and eczema symptoms.
• Consider use of an ointment or emollient-containing hand cream. Thick, greasy creams or oils are better than lotions (think petroleum jelly).
• While there are more sanitizing stations now, often there is no hand cream so it is important to keep some with you.
• When washing your hands, take care not to irritate your skin more.
• Use lukewarm water rather than hot water to wash your hands.
• Wash for at least 20 seconds, rinsing your hands gently after washing.
• Pat your hands dry rather than rubbing them vigorously.
• Use a paper towel instead of an air dryer whenever possible.
• Apply moisturizer while your hands are still damp after washing.
• Apply moisturizer when your hands are dry after using sanitizer.
• Reapply moisturizer regularly to keep your hands hydrated.
• After showering or bathing, apply lotion, cream or oil to your entire body within three minutes after getting out of the bath or shower, while your pores are open to lock in the moisture.
• Avoid over-exfoliating during the colder months.
• Keep shower time short (5 to 10 minutes), once a day and not too hot. High water temperatures remove your skin’s natural oils that keep your body lubricated, providing a barrier against cold temperatures.
• Soap residue can irritate your skin and further compound cold weather damage. Avoid soaps with perfumes, instead choose gentle ones with natural ingredients and moisturizing oils, and that are pH-balanced.
• Shave smart. Shaving away unwanted hair unfortunately also scrapes away natural, protective oils and can irritate skin.
• Use a shaving cream or oil. Shave in the direction the hair is growing to decrease scraping. Replace dull razors that can cause irritation.
• Humidifiers can infuse moisture into the air in your home and help soothe dry, itchy, cracked skin and dry eyes.
• Seek your health expert for advice if your symptoms get more severe.
It’s crucially important that you carry on practicing proper hygiene during the pandemic and even after. This information with help keep you and others safe while easing what can be painful and annoying skin irritations during our colder months.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
