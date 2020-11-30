Hand skincare tips during COVID winter — Dr. Nina Radcliff

Frequent handwashing and use of sanitizers remain crucially important to help prevent infection and to slow transmission of COVID-19. And now, as the weather has turned colder you may be finding that these measures are irritating your skin, even more.

Good news! Making a few skin care changes can help you counteract the harsh effects.

Today’s call-to-action amid COVID-19 for repeated handwashing and surface cleansings has led to an exponential rise in the use of soaps, alcohol hand sanitizers and cleansing agents, which has increased the incidence of dermatitis and eczema. And now, our colder weather can also exacerbate skin conditions.

Dermatitis is a broad term for inflammation of the skin (when your skin meets a specific irritating substance, you can develop contact dermatitis). Used interchangeably but with some discrepancies, eczema is generally a condition where patches of skin become inflamed, itchy, dry, or cracked.

Everyone at greater risk