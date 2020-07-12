Big crowd at the procession of 143rd of Our Lady of Mount Carmel on Monday. July 16, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

The 145th annual Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel

When: Monday to Saturday. Procession begins at 4 p.m. Thursday. Lunch will be 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Dinner will be 5-9 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Where: Thursday's procession will begin and end at St. Joseph Church at French and Third streets in Hammonton. The lunch, dinner, fireworks and live music will be held at the Mount Carmel Carnival Grounds at 1 Mount Carmel Lane.