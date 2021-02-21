Hammonton WWII vet gets his own parade for 100th birthday

HAMMONTON — A World War II veteran who turned 100 on Sunday got a special salute from the town when a parade of cars, trucks and musical bands went by his home just for him.

"You should have heard the horns, people whistling — you'd think I had just won the war all by myself!" joked George Cappuccio. "I can't explain what I feel having this group here."

He and wife, Agatha, will celebrate their 75th anniversary in two days, Cappuccio said.

Grandson-in-law Blake Boffa said there were about 200 vehicles involved. The American Legion in Hammonton was the main organizer, he said. It started at 2 p.m.

Cappuccio said he was surprised by it. He had played trumpet for the Weekstown German Band for about 20 years, Cappuccio said, and some of his old band members marched and played for him.

At about 3 p.m. Cappuccio said there were still about 20 people who stayed to talk and celebrate.

In an interview in November, Cappuccio said he considers himself to be a “lucky guy” for having such a loving family and for surviving years of battles.