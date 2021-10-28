Atlantic Cape Community College Halloween events: The Office of Community Outreach will host three, free Halloween events open to the public. Drive-in Movie Night: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, featuring “A Quiet Place Part II,” Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item for the Atlantic Cape Food Pantry; Trunk-or-Treat drive-thru: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Cape May County campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, and Saturday at the Worthington Atlantic City campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd.
Cape May Court House
Boo at the Zoo: The Cape May County Park & Zoo announced the return of its annual Boo at the Zoo event. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the park in Cape May Court House. It will be free and open to the public. Guests are invited to wear costumes and enjoy craft stations, games, candy, entertainment, animals, an inflatable obstacle course, a pirate ship and more. A costume contest will be held at 11 a.m., with registration beginning an hour prior. The Cape May Dancers will perform at 10:15 p.m. Master DJ & Sound will provide music. For additional information, call 609-465-5271 or visit CMCZoo.com.
Spooktacular Halloween Performance: 6 p.m. Friday, the Cape May Dancers present their Spooktacular Halloween performance at Middle Township PAC, 212 Bayberry Drive, free admission, 609-886-1370 or cmdancers.com.
Commercial Township
Ghost Tour: The Mauricetown Historical Society will once again host its popular Ghost Tour from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Walk the dimly-lit streets of the quaint sea-faring village as guides tell stories of sea captains and some very “unfortunate’’ residents. The tour begins at the Compton House, 1229 Front St. Parking is available at the Methodist Church. A $15 per-person fee includes donuts and cider after the tour. For information, call 856-785-0457 or visit mauricetownhistoricalsociety.org
Hammonton
Trick or treat: The Town of Hammonton is hosting their Trick or Treat from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Ocean City
Halloween Parade: Ocean City’s popular annual Halloween Parade travels Asbury Avenue from Sixth Street to 11th Street at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The event is sponsored by the Ocean City Exchange Club. For more information, call 800-813-5580 or visit ochp.blogspot.com
Halloween Costume Skate: The Ocean City Skate Park at Fifth Street and Asbury Avenue will celebrate Halloween 4 p.m. to dusk on Saturday. Skateboarders are invited to come dressed for the holiday. There will be prizes for best costume and best trick, and candy for the participants.
Trick-or-Treating: Hours for traditional trick-or-treating will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Sea Isle City
Trick-or-Treating times: Trick-or-Treating will take place on Halloween Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Trick-or-Treaters are reminded to carry flashlights or glow sticks to be more visible, dress in brightly colored costumes that don’t drag the ground or impair vision, wear face paint rather than masks, use caution while crossing roads, stick to a route that has been OK’d by parents, walk in groups, and only eat candy after it has been inspected by parents.
Trunk or Treat: Do you enjoy giving-out Halloween Candy but don’t get many kids at your front door? Sea Isle City’s Recreation Office invites residents, businesses and local organizations to participate in this year’s “Trunk-or-Treat” gathering on Halloween night from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Municipal Marina Parking Lot along 42nd Place (adjacent to the Welcome Center), where motorists can distribute Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters from their cars or trucks. All vehicles must be in place by 4:45 p.m. and will not be permitted to leave the parking lot until 7 p.m. Participants are encourage to decorate their vehicles; and a “Best Decorated” prize will be given to the winning ride. To reserve a space for your vehicle, phone 609-263-0050.
Pet Costume Contest: The Recreation Office is hosting a Halloween Pet Costume Contest in cooperation with the Cape May County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. To enter, upload a photo of your pet (wearing his or her favorite costume) to the Sea Isle City Recreation Facebook page or email the photo to sicrec@seaislecitynj.us. Photos must be submitted by Friday. Please include your pet’s name.
Vineland
Pumpkin Patch Party: Everyone is invited to Main Street Vineland’s sixth annual Pumpkin Patch Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, at the mini-parks, Landis Avenue and the Boulevard, in Vineland. The event is free. There will be games, music, pumpkin painting, and candy for children age 14 and younger courtesy of G.E. Mechanical, and more. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Woodbine
Trick or Treat and Trunk or Treat events: Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that the Borough of Woodbine has set Trick or Treat hours from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Woodbine Recreation Commission is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event on that date, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., along the Woodbine bikepath between Washington and Adams Avenues. Event is open to all Woodbine residents. Prize will be awarded to the best decorated vehicle.
Wildwood
Trunk or Treat: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Fox Park, 4500 Ocean Ave., Wildwood, 609-522-2444 or wildwoodnj.org.
North Wildwood Trunk or Treat and Block Party: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, North Wildwood Trunk or Treat and Block Party, Olde New Jersey Avenue, between 2nd and Walnut Avenues, North Wildwood, 609-522-2955 or NorthWildwood.com.
Halloween Haunted House: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Greater Wildwood Elks will host a Halloween Haunted House, Elks Lodge, 109 West 1st Ave., North Wildwood, free admission, 609-729-2170.
Contact: 609-272-7295
