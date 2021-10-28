Halloween events

Halloween Costume Skate: The Ocean City Skate Park at Fifth Street and Asbury Avenue will celebrate Halloween 4 p.m. to dusk on Saturday. Skateboarders are invited to come dressed for the holiday. There will be prizes for best costume and best trick, and candy for the participants.

Trick-or-Treating: Hours for traditional trick-or-treating will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Sea Isle City

Trick-or-Treating times: Trick-or-Treating will take place on Halloween Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Trick-or-Treaters are reminded to carry flashlights or glow sticks to be more visible, dress in brightly colored costumes that don’t drag the ground or impair vision, wear face paint rather than masks, use caution while crossing roads, stick to a route that has been OK’d by parents, walk in groups, and only eat candy after it has been inspected by parents.