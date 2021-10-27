Halloween events

Hammonton

Downtown Hammonton Halloween parade: The Kiwanis Halloween Parade in Downtown Hammonton will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Trick or treat: The Town of Hammonton is hosting their Trick or Treat from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Ocean City

Halloween Fest: The Ocean City Free Public Library will offer games, stories, crafts and a costume contest 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday under the tent outside the library at 1735 Simpson Avenue.

Halloween Parade: Ocean City’s popular annual Halloween Parade travels Asbury Avenue from Sixth Street to 11th Street at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The event is sponsored by the Ocean City Exchange Club. For more information, call 800-813-5580 or visit ochp.blogspot.com.

Halloween Costume Skate: The Ocean City Skate Park at Fifth Street and Asbury Avenue will celebrate Halloween 4 p.m. to dusk on Saturday. Skateboarders are invited to come dressed for the holiday. There will be prizes for best costume and best trick, and candy for the participants.

Trick-or-Treating: Hours for traditional trick-or-treating will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Sea Isle City

Trick-or-Treating times: Trick-or-Treating will take place on Halloween Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Trick-or-Treaters are reminded to carry flashlights or glow sticks to be more visible, dress in brightly colored costumes that don’t drag the ground or impair vision, wear face paint rather than masks, use caution while crossing roads, stick to a route that has been OK’d by parents, walk in groups, and only eat candy after it has been inspected by parents.

Trunk or Treat: Do you enjoy giving-out Halloween Candy but don’t get many kids at your front door? Sea Isle City’s Recreation Office invites residents, businesses and local organizations to participate in this year’s “Trunk-or-Treat” gathering on Halloween night from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Municipal Marina Parking Lot along 42nd Place (adjacent to the Welcome Center), where motorists can distribute Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters from their cars or trucks. All vehicles must be in place by 4:45 p.m. and will not be permitted to leave the parking lot until 7 p.m. Participants are encourage to decorate their vehicles; and a “Best Decorated” prize will be given to the winning ride. To reserve a space for your vehicle, phone 609-263-0050.

Pet Costume Contest: The Recreation Office is hosting a Halloween Pet Costume Contest in cooperation with the Cape May County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. To enter, upload a photo of your pet (wearing his or her favorite costume) to the Sea Isle City Recreation Facebook page or email the photo to sicrec@seaislecitynj.us. Photos must be submitted by Friday. Please include your pet’s name.

Vineland

Pumpkin Patch Party: Everyone is invited to Main Street Vineland’s sixth annual Pumpkin Patch Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, at the mini-parks, Landis Avenue and the Boulevard, in Vineland. The event is free. There will be games, music, pumpkin painting, and candy for children age 14 and younger courtesy of G.E. Mechanical, and more. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.

Woodbine

Trick or Treat and Trunk or Treat events: Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that the Borough of Woodbine has set Trick or Treat hours from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Woodbine Recreation Commission is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event on that date, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., along the Woodbine bikepath between Washington and Adams Avenues. Event is open to all Woodbine residents. Prize will be awarded to the best decorated vehicle.

Wildwood

Wildwood Trunk or Treat: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Fox Park, 4500 Ocean Ave., Wildwood, 609-522-2444 or wildwoodnj.org.

North Wildwood Trunk or Treat and Block Party: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, North Wildwood Trunk or Treat and Block Party, Olde New Jersey Avenue, between 2nd and Walnut Avenues, North Wildwood, 609-522-2955 or NorthWildwood.com.

Halloween Haunted House: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Greater Wildwood Elks will host a Halloween Haunted House, Elks Lodge, 109 West 1st Ave., North Wildwood, free admission, 609-729-2170.