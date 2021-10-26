Halloween events

Sea Isle City

Trick-or-Treating times: Trick-or-Treating will take place on Halloween Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Trick-or-Treaters are reminded to carry flashlights or glow sticks to be more visible, dress in brightly colored costumes that don’t drag the ground or impair vision, wear face paint rather than masks, use caution while crossing roads, stick to a route that has been OK’d by parents, walk in groups, and only eat candy after it has been inspected by parents.

Trunk or Treat: Do you enjoy giving-out Halloween Candy but don’t get many kids at your front door? Sea Isle City’s Recreation Office invites residents, businesses and local organizations to participate in this year’s “Trunk-or-Treat” gathering on Halloween night, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Municipal Marina Parking Lot along 42nd Place (adjacent to the Welcome Center), where motorists can distribute Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters from their cars or trucks. All vehicles must be in place by 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 31 and will not be permitted to leave the parking lot until 7:00 PM. Participants are encourage to decorate their vehicles; and a “Best Decorated” prize will be given to the winning ride. To reserve a space for your vehicle, phone 609-263-0050.