Groundbreaking for Showboat waterpark scheduled for Jan. 12

ATLANTIC CITY — The groundbreaking for the proposed waterpark at Showboat Atlantic City will be held Jan. 12.

"Knowing Bart Blatstein it's not going to be typical," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Wednesday of what he expects from the event. "He's an over-the-top guy. I expect over-the-top."

Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments, Inc. and owner of Showboat Atlantic City, declined further comment on Wednesday. He will provide more information at the event, a spokesperson said.

Groundbreaking for the "ISLAND Waterpark" will be at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12.

The waterpark will be built on New Jersey Avenue next to the resort.

"A lot of people doubted and thought this wasn't going to happen," Small said. "I always believed in it, I believe in Bart Blatstein."

The proposed indoor waterpark is expected to occupy 103,000 square feet at the resort and include slides, pools and a lazy river, food and retail outlets, lounge areas and party rooms, Showboat said.

Blatstein has pushed to make the seaside resort more family-friendly amid its numerous casinos and other adult entertainment venues.