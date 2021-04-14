Gov. Murphy nominates Shawn LaTourette as Commissioner of DEP

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy announced his nomination of Shawn LaTourette as commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection on Wednesday.
"I'm humbled by this nomination," LaTourette said. "And (by) the great responsibility of serving the people of New Jersey as commissioner of environmental protection."
The nomination is subject to legislative approval.
For Murphy, LaTourette is the ideal person to lead the state into a greener future.
"Shawn recognizes the decisions made by the DEP aren't just important for our today but they will have impacts that cross generations," Murphy said. "More than anything, the work being done at the DEP today will be the environmental legacy we will leave our children and grandchildren and beyond. And there is no one better to make sure we lead with these principles than Shawn."
LaTourette had been serving as interim commissioner since Catherine McCabe retired from the position in January.
"To succeed the incomparable Catherine McCabe and serve as your next DEP commissioner is an honor beyond any I can imagine," LaTourette said. "I love this state and I want to give back because it has given me everything."
LaTourette joined the state DEP in 2018, after spending 20-years working as a lawyer and a policy maker in the field of environmental protection. He describes the role of commissioner as something sacred.
"The commissioner of DEP is not just the head of a government agency ... the commissioner has a sacred duty to the people to hold every natural resource in trust for them," LaTourette said. "Our air, our land, our water, our wildlife, they don't belong to the governor or to me ... these natural resources belong to the people, all of the people. And you have my word that I will take good care of them for you."
