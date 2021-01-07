GOP lawmakers ask for veto override of bill to help restaurants

A group of Republicans, including State Senators Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, and Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, is asking the Legislature to override Gov. Phil Murphy's recent veto of legislation to help the struggling restaurant industry.
The group sent a letter Wednesday to Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, asking them to schedule votes to override Murphy's veto of A4525.
"At no time during the months the bill was under consideration did Governor Murphy express concerns with the bipartisan legislation, which passed through both houses of the Legislature without a single dissenting vote," the group wrote in a Jan. 7 letter.
"This legislation is a measured and temporary response to help struggling establishments in all our communities to remain viable by allowing expanded food and beverage service to outdoor spaces they own or lease, including patios, decks, yards, walkways, parking lots, and sidewalks," the letter said.
In his explanation of his veto, Murphy said the bill would create health and regulatory problems.
Murphy said the bill "circumvents existing licensing and regulation processes critical to protecting the public’s health and safety," and removes the ABC from the enforcement process, giving review and oversight to local communities instead.
The GOP lawmakers said representatives of the restaurant industry and operators of local restaurants, bars, and breweries have told them they are on the brink of closing.
"They simply cannot make enough to pay their bills under current limitations," according to the GOP lawmakers.
